The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) This Tuesday, he criminally reported the singer and actress to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR). Gloria Treviand her husband Armando Ismael Gómez Martínez, for their alleged responsibility in the crime of tax fraud.

For this reason, the interpreter of “Pelo Loose” and her spouse must appear on October 23 before a control judge to explain the alleged tax evasion in a deposit of 7 million 112 thousand 336 pesos that they received from the company Fuego con Fuego Representaciones SA de CV

The complaint against Trevi was filed on September 8, 2021, derived from an investigation carried out by the Financial Investigation Unit (UIF) during the management of Santiago Nieto Castillo, who in November of that year resigned from the body of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), federal sources reported.

According to the FIU investigations, The companies of Gloria Trevi and her husband, based in Texas, United States, are used to evade paying taxes in national territory.

The complaint also accuses Trevi of alleged money laundering due to alleged simulated operations in its companies. Trevi and her husband could appear by videoconference, since they live in the United States.

