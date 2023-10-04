According to the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), This year there are already 57 countries where the drink is protected under some form of intellectual property such as the Certification Mark, Denomination of Origin, Collective Mark or Geographical Indication.

Canada was the first country to recognize tequila with an international registration in 1979. After the formation of the AC Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), efforts to protect this Mexican elixir have been constant.

The most recent to protect the drink was Guatemala, on March 23, where registration as a Denomination of Origin was accepted. This process is currently in process.

It should be noted that in the two main international markets to which tequila is exported, it already has protection: United States since 2017 as a Certification Mark; and in the European Union since 2008 as a Collective Brand, and in 2019 as a Geographical Indication.

These legal provisions, together with the expansion of markets and the consequent increase in tequila exports, generate a direct social and economic impact in favor of more than 100 thousand families. that depend on the tequila agroindustry, which in addition to producers, bottlers and marketers, involves those who participate in the provision of cultural and tourist services linked to gastronomy, architecture, history and natural settings of the regions where it is produced. .

Greater legal solidity

What is sought with these procedures at an international level? Mainly, Obtaining an international registration grants the Mexican Government – as holder of the Denomination of Origin Tequila (DOT) – the power to exercise the legal actions that the laws regarding the protection of intellectual property of said country contemplate, against from anyone who tries to imitate tequila or use the DOT without authorization, as has been done in a coordinated manner together with the Tequila Regulatory Council in the nations where this protection is available.

“This gives certainty to the consumer that they are enjoying an authentic product,” said the CRT.

Each bottle of this drink has a batch number with which the product can be traced, knowing when it arrived in the importing country, customs information, its export certificate, physicochemical analysis, as well as the characteristics of the production process and all the information regarding the raw material: the blue variety Tequilana Weber agave.

The CRT assured that all tequila sold in the world complies with the laws and regulations that apply to it and is inspected by the CRT. “No other organization, social group, company or hobbyist may certify its production and/or marketing,” the organization stated.

María Bertha Becerra Ríos, responsible for the Finished Product Assurance area of ​​the Tequila Regulatory Council, explained that the Denomination of Origin, the creation of the Conformity Assessment and the recognition of tequila in the European Union, among others, were key to the transcendence of the most representative drink of Mexico.

Conformity Assessment is the determination of the degree of compliance with official Mexican standards or conformity with Mexican standards, international standards or other specifications, prescriptions or characteristics. It includes, among others, sampling, testing, calibration, certification and verification procedures.

“The Denomination of Origin as such does not work if it is not articulated, that is, like a brand you have an element but if you do not work on it it remains dead,” he explained.

The board explained that the elements that are articulated are vision, leadership, strategy, organization and action. “It is an articulated work, an interdisciplinary work, authorities from the three levels of government, non-governmental organizations, national and international cooperation and all this work that has been done over the last 29 years,” said Becerra Ríos.

Tequila, in its different varieties, is fundamental in Mexican culture. THE INFORMATOR/Archive

The drink grows its production and is experiencing its best period

Between January and August of this year, tequila production registered a growth of 7.41% compared to the same period last year.

According to data from the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) From January to August of this year, 457.8 million liters of tequila were produced, a greater amount compared to the 426.2 million liters that were produced in the same period of 2022.

The organization’s data indicates that 328 million liters of the 100% agave tequila category were produced, while 129 million liters of mixed tequila were produced.

The CRT reported that regarding agave consumption from January to August 2023, one million 743 thousand tons were used by this industry, of which one million 481 thousand were destined for 100% agave tequila and 262 thousand tons for tequila. mixed.

“Tequila is now in its best era, thanks to the joint work with the authorities and all sectors of the Agave Tequila Productive Chain, we have managed to surpass our own records,” said Miguel Ángel Domínguez, president of the CRT.

GUIDE

There is much to celebrate in the country

Tequila has had a Denomination of Origin since 1974. Thanks to the Tequila Denomination of Origin (DOT) Only the drink that is produced in 181 municipalities in the States of Jalisco, Nayarit, Guanajuato, Tamaulipas and Michoacán can be called tequila.

The Agave Landscape and the Old Industrial Facilities of Tequila are part of the World Heritage declared by UNESCO since 2006. For this reason, July 24 was chosen to celebrate International Tequila Day.

The Tequila Route currently remains one of the most prominent tourist routes in Mexico, in addition to Tequila being part of the Magical Towns program.

Tequila is experiencing a “golden” era, in planting, production and bottling. THE INFORMATOR/Archive

They seek to be more sustainable

In addition to consolidating itself as a symbol of Mexico’s identity and as a product with a guarantee of authenticity, tequila also seeks to become a global emblem of sustainable agroindustries, since Work is already underway to integrate its success fully into the social and environmental development of the territory where both its raw material, the blue variety Tequilana Weber agave, and the drink itself are produced.

Ramón González Figueroa, director of the CRT, mentioned that they are already working on linking their success to the social and environmental development of the region where the blue variety Tequilana Weber agave is produced, a goal that they have expressed in a Sustainability Strategy since 2016 in harmony with 16 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations (UN), reaching the year 2030.

González also added that they work with another series of strategies such as waste treatment, the economic boost of the regions, and the strengthening of social programs:

“One of the first actions was the creation of the ARA Certification Mark (Environmental Responsible Agave) which guarantees that the tequila was made with Agave tequilana Weber blue variety that did not cause a change in land use or deforestation.”

The head of CRT highlighted that The agribusiness commitment for 2027 is that “all tequila produced uses agave that proves not to have caused deforestation.”

González Figueroa reported that, on the other hand, projects aimed at reducing environmental impacts have been launched, such as vinasse treatment plants (bioreactors), biomass boilers, solar cells, replacement of fuel oil with natural gas, energy efficiency, among others. others.

It should be noted that in 2021 the tequila agroindustry invested 5 million pesos to contribute to the care of the environment, through the creation of a nursery for reforestation in places that have been affected by forest fires such as the Bosque de la Primavera .

This nursery is located in Ciudad Guzmán, which this year already has 64,400 plants in the production process to be used in reforestation during the year.