Oil prices have risen about 4% in recent days. How to reverse the trend and get out of it

Is the world economy in crisis? Here’s how to reverse the trend and get out of it. It is enough to read the statements Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist of the IMF during the organization’s annual meeting held in recent days in Marrakech, Morocco, to understand what to do. However, none of the great world powers seem to want to take this road, as they are screwed up on themselves.



Problem number 1: rising interest rates; problem number 2: the invasion of Ukraine; problem number 3: the global geopolitical divide; problem number 4: the newborn Israel-Hamas crisis which is dragging the entire Middle East and the oil market.

The deceleration of the world economy, explained the IMF, comes at a time when the world has yet to fully recover from the devastating but short-lived recession to Covid-19 in 2020 and now thanks to the fallout from the conflict in the Middle East, in particular with effects on oil prices, it could receive a new backlash. The IMF has said it expects global economic growth to be by 2.9% in 2024. The IMF’s expectation for growth was 3% for this year but had already fallen from 3.5% in 2022.

The first shock, as mentioned, was caused by the pandemic but we have emerged from it from a health point of view. Russia’s war in Ukraine has added a new burden of problems, reducing global economic output by approximately $3.7 trillion over the past 3 years, compared to pre-COVID trends.

Then comes the increase in inflation and the increase in interest rates which counteracts them in the first place. Today, however, it could present itself as a problem.

The Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world have been aggressively raising rates to fight a resurgence in inflation but the impact of ever-higher interest rates has caused the economy to lose momentum.

The war between Russia and Ukraine then split the planet into two blocs, between those who support the former and those who support the latter, limiting trade and the development of productive activities between the two worlds. An even more problematic scenario because Russia is a major energy supplier. The increase in crude oil and gas costs has so far also been contained by economic strategies of countries but the unexpected variable Middle East could worsen the picture.

It is “too early”, Gourinchas explained once again, “to assess the impact on global economic growth of the centuries-old war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza”. However, the IMF is “carefully monitoring the situation”, noting that oil prices have risen about 4% in recent days. However, the situation could cause an interruption in the production or transport of oil in the region, given the involvement of Saudi Arabia in the scenario, we add. If, hypothetically, we had a 10% increase in oil prices, the effect would be a reduction in global economic growth of 0.15% and an increase in global inflation of 0.4%, with worsening effects on today’s already critical situation.

“But again, I stress that it is really too early to jump to any conclusions now,” Gourinchas explained. The IMF sees global consumer price inflation falling from 8.7% in 2022 to 6.9% in 2023 and 5.8% in 2024. Although the United States, an energy exporter, has not been injured as much as European countries. The scenario is and remains gloomy in the 20 countries that share the euro currency and are more exposed to rising energy prices. The IMF downgraded eurozone growth to 0.7% this year and 1.2% in 2024. It actually expects the German economy to shrink by 0.5% this year before landing on 0.9% growth next year.

