Glitter banned in the EU from 15 October. In fact, it will no longer be possible to market glittery products such as makeup products, creams, glues or greeting cards. The goal is to prevent the release into the environment of approximately half a million tons of microplasticsi.e. all synthetic polymer particles smaller than 5 mm which are organic, insoluble and resistant to degradation.

As a direct consequence, loose glitter and cosmetics containing plastic microspheres (exfoliating products, scrubs) will be the first to disappear from shelves starting from October 16thtwenty days after the adoption of the new European regulation.

For other products containing microplastics, companies will have several years to adapt their recipes and find non-polluting alternatives. Rinse-off cosmetic products (shower gels, peels) have four years to evolve, while detergents and cleaning products have five. The tolerance is even greater (eight years) for granules used to fill artificial sports fields and for cosmetics such as eye shadows, lipsticks and nail polishes (twelve years).

These glitter products contain microplastics dangerous for nature: according to a study published by Brazilian researchers in the journal “Aquatic Toxicology”, glitter is very present in the seas.

The estimate is around 8 million tonnes of “glitter” present in the waters and, in Europe alone, around 42 thousand tonnes of microplastics added to products are released every year, having a dramatic impact on the health of ecosystems. The aim is to limit the dispersion of microplastics by at least 30% by 2030.