The movie Gladiator 2 has managed to make great progress despite the Hollywood strikes.

The strike of actors and writers that has affected Hollywood has stopped the film industry. However, the long-awaited Gladiator 2 is still underway, and fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Ridley Scott is doing a great job with this follow-up to the iconic 2000 film.

The plot of Gladiator 2 focuses on the character of Lucius Verus II, played by Paul Mescal, and his connection to the events of the first film. Filming had already begun in Malta before the start of the actors’ strike, which forced production to be suspended.

However, there is good news on the horizon.

According to Variety, Gladiator 2 managed to complete about half of filming before the strike forced production to halt indefinitely. This update suggests that Ridley Scott and his team won’t have much on their plate once the strike ends, which is excellent news for fans eager to see the film.

Gladiator

Gladiator 2’s current release date is scheduled for November 22, 2024, and while strikes in Hollywood have caused delays on multiple projects, it’s possible that filming could resume in early 2024 without affecting the planned release date.

Filming originally began in June with an estimated duration of four months. Given that more than half of the film was managed to be filmed in about a month, production will likely be completed in less than three additional months once it resumes. Additionally, they were able to film everything including extras and stunt moments.

Importantly, Gladiator 2 will not require as long and complex post-production as other films, such as Deadpool 3, which involves a lot of visual effects (VFX) and CGI. In contrast, this sequel focuses on practical filming, making it easier to complete.

The release date will not be moved.

When it comes to the actors’ strike, talks between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are ongoing. Although the negotiation process will take time, industry experts have speculated that the actors’ strike could be resolved by the end of October.

If that happens, productions could resume in December or early 2024 at the latest. This provides hope that Gladiator 2 will remain on track for its scheduled release date, offering fans an exciting continuation of the legendary story.