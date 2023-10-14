According to testimonies, this happened days before production was paralyzed due to the Hollywood actors’ strike.

Although the actors’ strike is in Hollywood, many of the requests that the performers are making are global in nature, since Artificial Intelligence, misused, can become a dangerous instrument in cinema, as demonstrated by the complaint made by several extras from the filming of Gladiator 2.

Well, as the Times of Malta website has published, Several extras have reported that they were “scanned” full body in order to use their image without consent. “They didn’t explain to us why they were doing this, when they called us we thought we were going to shoot another scene,” says one of those affected.

And no one from the Gladiator 2 production informed them what was going to be done with those images, only a makeup person warned them that iThey were to be used to “fill in the gaps in the crowd at the Colosseum” from one of the scenes in the film. “We didn’t get the feeling that you could refuse the scan,” acknowledges another extra.

“Nobody informed us what was going to be done with our face“If they want, they can put them in a trailer, in a movie or in any other video,” laments another of those affected angrily. Although the producer of Gladiator 2 paid the extras for their work, at no time was it reliably informed. of what was going to be done with his scanned face and body.

Gladiator 2 filming is on pause

No one from the Gladiator 2 executive team has commented on these accusations since, Currently, the filming of the film is on pause due to the Hollywood actors’ strike. Precisely, some of the extras who made the complaint have assured that the scans were carried out days before the closing.

Others, however, claim that they began to be made from the first day Gladiator 2 began filming on the set they built in Malta.