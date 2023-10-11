The repeated and exhausting heat waves of recent months in Europe and Italy have had devastating consequences for our Alpine glaciers and perpetual snow.

Greenpeace Italia and the Italian Glaciological Committee (CGI) have published the report “Giants in retreat: the effects of the climate crisis on Italian glaciers”, to raise an alarm on the state of health of these important sentinels of the climate crisis. 2022 had been defined as the annus horribilis of the glaciers but 2023 unfortunately proved to be even worse.

L’estate 2023 it was in fact marked by three very intense heat waves for Europe, with new records also for the freezing point, that is, the altitude in the atmosphere at which the temperature reaches zero: in August the freezing point rose to 5,289 meters in Switzerland, exceeding the record set for summer 2022 by 100 metres.

The study is the result of two shipments joint tests carried out between the end of August and the beginning of September 2023 on the Forni Glacier, in Alta Valtellina, in the Stelvio National Park, and on the Miage Glacier, which is located on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc massif, in Valle d’Aosta. ‘Aosta. In the report, which examines two of the largest and most emblematic Italian Alpine glaciers, new data and photographic comparisons are published which show how the two glaciers have changed from the end of the nineteenth century to today.

The measurements carried out this year on the Forni Glacier made it possible to highlight a melting of 15% higher than that recorded on average in previous years, with a loss of 9 centimetres of thickness per day during the heat wave of the second half of August, when the freezing point remained above 5,000 meters for several days.

Miage Glacier

Greenpeace credits

The Miage Glacier is also suffering greatly from increasingly extreme temperatures: from 2008 to 2022 it lost 100 billion liters of water, corresponding to 40 thousand Olympic swimming pools. In the period 2018-2023 the lake area alone lost 1.1 billion liters of water, with more than a third of the overall losses recorded in the last year.

«Over the last century, the glaciers of the Alps have undergone a loss of more than 50% of their extension, and of this missing half, approximately 70% has been lost in the last thirty years”, comments Valter Maggi, president of the CGI and professor at the Department of Environmental and Earth Sciences of the Bicocca University of Milan. «A trend that seems to have accelerated in the last fifteen years: the latest glaciological campaigns have in fact confirmed the impacts of human activities on the planet’s climate system, with a notable contraction of the glaciers in our country and with a maximum retreat of the fronts glacial peaks reached in 2022, called the glaciers’ annus horribilis for nothing.”

«We came from the terrifying summer of 2022 and we hoped that the 2023 it would have resulted in a better situation for our glaciers, but unfortunately the situation is only getting worse”, adds the glaciologist Claudio Smiragliaformer president of the CGI and member of the independent network against greenwashing Voices for the Climate.