The anime Given is one of the most profound works that we have seen in recent years within the anime industry, and more specifically of the “Novela Rosa” and “Boys Love” genre. It was initially serialized in Cheri+ magazine.

Natsuki Kizu’s work has generated a large following of fans who, once the series finished, is looking forward to the next sequel movie that will happen to him. Given: Hiiragi mix, will be the adaptation that will leave all fans of the franchise wanting more.

The new film has a release window set for early 2024. Although it is still soon to confirm an exact immovable date, The intention on the part of the developers is that the day comes out January 27, 2024. This date is currently handled only in Japanese cinemas, so we will have to wait for a more established day for the rest of the international box offices.

Most likely, this Given sequel film will be released in the rest of the world in February 2024, with exact day yet to be confirmed. The studio behind the animation is Lerche, who promises us excellent animation.

Via