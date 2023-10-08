A while ago a video of a woman whose family had organized a surprise party went viral on TikTok. The images showed a house decorated with balloons, music, food and drink. Come on, what could easily be a birthday celebration. The difference is that here on one of the murals you could read “My first divorce.” Although a breakup usually represents feelings of sadness, there are those who are turning these breakups into a party. And in an increasingly widespread practice.

Divorces increase in Spain. To understand the phenomenon, it must be taken into account that since the Divorce Law was approved in Spain in 1981, the demands to carry out this process have progressively increased. According to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE), the number of marital breakups during 2022 increased by just over 13% compared to 2021, with a total of 90,582 divorces. Figures that allow you to get an idea of ​​what this new trend can give.

But, above all, why companies (yes, the same ones that previously organized bachelor parties) have seen a gold mine: wedding parties.

An entire industry dedicated to it. Bachelor parties are no longer what they once were. Neither in its meaning nor in its form. Years ago they went from having a more erotic touch to being simple celebrations among friends, without requiring the assistance of an event organizing company. In fact, companies have seen how traditional bachelor or bachelorette parties have stagnated and are now aiming for this new modality.

The origin. They began to become popular in the United States more than a decade ago following Christine Gallagher’s famous book, The Divorce Party Handbook. This Los Angeles event planner started her own business and is now making money. “Before, people who divorced were alone, as if ashamed of a failure, which increased stress. People can feel stigmatized, and there can be a long legal process. A party compensates for that by allowing you to deal with the emotional side. One night is not solve your problems, but it is a big step forward,” he says in his book.

For her, it’s not so much about celebrating the end of the marriage, but rather an opportunity to surround herself with those close to her during a difficult time.

The tendency. Recently some celebrities have organized similar events and hundreds of videos have gone viral on social networks. The hashtag #DivorceParty accumulates more than 68,000 posts on Instagram. Katy Perry, without going any further, divorced British comedian Russell Brand in 2011 after 14 months of marriage and organized a celebration for it. She told Vogue that her then-husband asked for a divorce from her via WhatsApp on New Year’s Eve. Months after formalizing the separation, the interpreter organized a party at her house.

Jack White of the White Stripes and his ex, model and singer Karen Elson, surprised their friends and family with an invitation to their “sixth anniversary and divorce” party.

What do these festivals consist of? Marta Odériz Balaguer, director of Kubalu Events, points out in this Uppers report that the organization is not very different from that of a conventional party, although it does have some of its own characteristics such as what she calls ‘the breaking of the bond’: “It puts a ribbon from one side of the room to the other and the person getting divorced cuts it as a symbol that the marriage is over.” In addition, she says that catering is also usually related.

Grupo DiverOcio is another company that is dedicated to this. On their website they organize “adventure activities such as canoeing or amusement parks” and for the event in nightclubs where they bring together “groups that come from all over Spain.” They say in RAC1 that they have even had divorce parties that later ended with a wedding.

Of course, there are two golden rules. According to the Gallagher manual, there are two established rules that should not be broken: that children are not admitted and that we do not forget the honoree a day later. Naturally, children may feel confused at a celebration of these characteristics. And it must be taken into account that the divorced man or woman will return to their grieving process the next day.

In Spain. In view of the growing demand and the increase in divorces in the country, experts believe that this new modality has much room to continue growing. “We were aware that it was something that was already very fashionable in the United States. It even appeared in some series or movies, but we did not know that it was also reaching our country. The clients came with the idea already taken and asked us for help in the organization “Odériz explained in the same Uppers article.

The most common profile is usually women aged 45 and older. “As a peculiarity I would say that you can tell that they are very funny people, that they take life with humor,” he concluded.

