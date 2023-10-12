loading…

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/The Wall Street Journal

JERUSALEM – Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed that United States of America (US) “always” supports Israel . However, he said Palestinians also have “legitimate aspirations” that are not represented by militant groups Hamas .

The Israeli army has bombarded the Gaza Strip for six days with air and artillery strikes targeting Hamas sites since the militant group launched a surprise attack that killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and took around 150 people hostage.

Israeli forces had been preparing for a possible land invasion of the Palestinian coastal region following what Israel calls 9/11.

“You may be strong enough to defend yourself,” Blinken said at a joint news conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“But as long as America exists, you will never have to. “We will always be by your side,” he added as quoted by Channel News Asia, Thursday (12/10/2023).

US President Joe Biden has vowed support for Israel and has called for no restraint on Hamas. But Blinken signaled there would ultimately be a need to resolve the conflict peacefully, an idea that has long faced resistance from the right-wing Netanyahu.

“Anyone who wants peace and justice must condemn Hamas’ acts of terror,” said Blinken.

“We know Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people, or their legitimate aspirations to live with equal standards of security, freedom, opportunity, justice and dignity,” he added.

Blinken, speaking personally, said: “I come before you not only as Secretary of State of the United States but also as a Jew” and as a husband and father of young children.”