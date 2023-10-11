The football director of the Bianconeri will speak at 11.30 on Sunday 15 October

If he hadn’t been a sports director, Cristiano Giuntoli would have become an architect. This is what his mother Cosetta, a teacher, would have wanted, as she dreamed of seeing him graduate. And he tried for a while but after 19 exams his passion for football took over. Thus Cristiano from San Niccolò, a hamlet of Agliana, a town of 18 thousand souls in the province of Pistoia (where Massimiliano Allegri ended his career as a player and began his career as a coach), a past as a defender between amateurs and professionals, instead of designing houses he is set to build winning teams: from Serie D to A with Carpi up to the miraculous scudetto with Napoli and now the challenge with Juventus, who strongly wanted him in the summer to open a new Italian cycle.

Sustainable expenses

—

Giuntoli, who will be at the Sports Festival on Sunday 15th at 11.30 am, is the prophet of the Juventus re-foundation, the man chosen by the owners to combine competitiveness and sustainability. Juventus has always been his dream, ever since he was a boy and took an 8-hour bus ride with his father Tiziano, who passed away in 2005, to go and see them live. His idols were Boniek and Platini, now it will be up to him to find the champions of the future who will be able to make the eyes of the young Juventus fans shine. As he did in Naples, where he built the jewel delivered into the expert hands of Spalletti. The Giuntoli method is a mix of intuitions and programming. He is used to working with the resources that companies make available to him, his goal is to create self-sufficient teams: the more you earn, the more you spend. Giuntoli is obsessive and leaves nothing to chance: he controls everything, from the grass on the pitch to the players’ nutrition. When he is not at the camp, he spends his days between videos and phone calls, his strength is widespread scouting thanks to a dense network of contacts and collaborators. So he found Osimhen, Kim and Kvaratskhelia, great hits with sustainable salaries, but also Lasagna in his time at Carpi. Those who know him describe him as an amplifier, capable of enhancing the qualities of those who work with him or play in his teams. In Naples he worked with many coaches, from Sarri to Spalletti, and established a good relationship with everyone. In Turin he found Allegri, Tuscan and as ambitious as him. The architect of the scudetto has arrived at Juventus to put things right and bring it back to its former glory.