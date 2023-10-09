The Scopigno award for the best manager of last season goes to the Juventus technical director: “We want to do the best with the players that are there at the moment, we are playing good football”

Emanuele Zotti

9 October – Rome

It still seems early to think about the market (at least officially). Juve’s objectives, however, are clearer than ever. Speaking about it is the man who embodies the sporting area of ​​the Juventus club, Cristiano Giuntoli, who this morning was awarded the Scopigno award as best manager of last season, architect of the squad of Napoli, champions of Italy.

The Juventus manager makes things clear when asked if last year’s feat in Naples can also be replicated immediately in Turin: “Juve from the Scudetto? The goal is to reach the Champions League, from a technical and economic point of view it would be a very important goal for the club.” Giuntoli is betting strongly on the current group available to Allegri, postponing to the next few weeks any market dynamics that could develop in January: “At this moment we have decided to pass everything through the results and elements we have available, to do the maximum with the players that are there at the moment. There is still a lot of time left in January, we still have to make some assessments, we will see if there are opportunities and if it is appropriate to intervene. We are currently on a good path and playing good football.”

Giuntoli – awarded in the Coni Hall of Honor – then thanked those present for the award as best manager of the 2022-23 season: “For me it is an honor to receive this award with so many champions. I’m happy because Scopigno represents one of the first to believe in the impossible and I convinced everyone who was with me that the impossible could happen. I dedicate it to the many players I had last year, but also to those I had in my career and who allowed me to arrive at Juve. In building a team you also need to put many heads together and convince them that the goal is possible.”

