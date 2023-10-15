The Juventus manager at the Sports Festival: “Our task will not be to punish him, as will happen, but we must re-educate a system”. “Algorithms? I prefer to talk about it with the players”

From our correspondent Simone Battaggia

October 15 – Trent

Cristiano Giuntoli, general director of Juventus, is the face of the “New Juve”. The Tuscan manager’s love affair with the black and white colours, however, goes back a very long time. The demiurge of the Napoli championship, who passed to the Vecchia Signora in the summer, tells his story to Fabiana Della Valle and to the audience of the Teatro Sociale. The general director also talks about the betting affair involving Nicolò Fagioli. “We are sorry, we are close to him. We notified the Federal Prosecutor’s Office at the time, the player and his lawyers immediately made themselves available. Our task will not be to punish him, as will happen, but we must re-educate a system.”

black and white history

—

His Juventus story begins with his father, a huge fan. “He was really attached to the team, I perhaps had an all-round passion for football. I really miss sharing with him, but I think he would be proud today and maybe even a little worried about my role. I remember the trips with the Prato Juventus club, I went to watch the Cup matches. I remember the first time at the stadium, in Bologna, we took a lot of water from the rain. And then a Pistoiese-Juventus with a goal from Cuccureddu. I also remember delicate situations, staying quiet so as not to celebrate the goal… still indelible memories. The most loved Juventus is Platini’s.” And then he quotes it from memory. “Already as a child, on the bus, I was known for knowing the training. However, I also remember Lippi’s Juve, extraordinary. However, the most important victory is always the next one.”

his past as a player

—

The message arrives from Bobo Vieri, Giuntoli al Prato’s teammate in the Allievi. “Always been nice to me. I remember him in a tournament in Agliano, happy for my eight goals. He was a libero from the old days, fights and punches… I’m joking, I remember him fondly and I congratulate him because he has become a great manager”. “I made myself respected – adds Giuntoli -, let’s say that with the VAR I wouldn’t have been able to play. It was a different kind of football, but fascinating, a man against man fight.” A fundamental background for his work as sports director. “I remember that one day I saw Albiol distraught. He was disappointed about a mistake. I told him that he had made a mistake to make up for a companion’s mistake. “How did you notice?”. “Let’s say I played 400-500 games.” “And where?”. “North”. I remained vague, he came from Real Madrid…”. A photo appears on the screen, Giuntoli marking a young Pippo Inzaghi. “It was 1998, Juventus-Imperia friendly, the week that would lead to the famous Juve-Inter of the Juliano-Ronaldo penalty-non-penalty match. I remember Lippi entering our locker room before the match and asking who the centre-backs were. “Please, be careful of Pippo, he is coming back now after two months of injury”. In fact, I marked him from two meters away and played with the handbrake on. But I told Pippo last night at dinner that I didn’t want to make him make a bad impression.”

meadow and its path

—

How was the vocation that led you to be a manager born? “At the end of my career as a footballer I realized that I was already managing the group. By nature I am a aggregator, I represented a natural reference for everyone. I soon understood that I wanted to be a manager.” Here comes the message from Fabrizio Castori, coach of Carpi who arrived in Serie A, who defines the football of that team that surprised everyone by climbing to Serie A in 2014-15 as “trans-epochal”. “We won the championship with the best attack, but we didn’t have the best ball possession. He knew how to make the most of it. I remember we took Lasagna from Interregional, a very fast player.”

napoli

—

A parenthesis on Napoli and the path that led to the Tricolore is inevitable. “The scudetto was a great satisfaction. There was planning that started long ago, in 2012 when I arrived with Maurizio Sarri, we worked on what Benitez had done. We worked from afar on a clear score. Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Meret, Zielinski had arrived first. Luciano was very good, but he also took advantage of Gattuso’s work. In 2021-22 we had injuries to Osimhen and Di Lorenzo which took points away from us, but we were convinced we could do it. De Laurentiis? Our relationship was extraordinary, it was a visionary calling me from Carpi. He taught me a lot of things, maybe I taught him something too. I thank him”. Then Giuntoli talks about the difficulties encountered. “The moment of separation with the players is always not easy. I think of Coulibaly, Mertens, Callejon, Reina. It was a disappointment, you work on feelings and it’s not easy, the boys are together every day. More than for the reflections on the pitch, we were sad because they were leaving, because we were losing those people.”

the call

—

Then, this summer, the arrival at Juventus. “What convinced me was the affection for this club, its coat of arms. A person who works inside the club pointed out to me that Juventus begins with “You”, Tu, in the sense of “we have chosen you”, and ends with “Us”, which in English means us. This says it all. Juve is always Juve and we will go back to doing what we have always done.” The audience’s applause starts. “The strength of a great club is not so much having a great coach, but protecting him. And to do this you have to be with him and understand how he thinks, in order to have a comparison with him. He is one of my strong points, I really believe in the relationship with the coach. Cheerful? He has a great personality, but what amazes me is the application and commitment he puts into it, as if it were his first day.” “I was welcomed by everyone like a brother – he continues -, and I found great dedication and great conviction. At this stage we are evaluating the guys we have. In my opinion, the path is right, there are still a few months left for January, we’ll see if there are any possibilities to intervene on the market. Now, however, let’s think about the next match.” Arabia? “They are injections of money for European football. I don’t know the consequences, we’ll see. But for now I want to see it as a positive thing.” And how important is Next Gen, especially now that a sustainable market is needed? “It matters on a technical level, but it also creates a sense of belonging on the part of those who come from abroad and begin to get to know the Juventus world. Great work was done on Iling, but also on Soulé and the others. We are confident. We were the first to make this investment in the Next Gen, now there is Atalanta, perhaps Milan and others will also arrive. For me this is the future.”

algorithms

—

“How do I choose a footballer? I like to talk to him, where his family comes from, the life he led previously – Giuntoli then explained -. To make fewer mistakes you have to take a lot of information, watch him on video and cross-reference information with his collaborators and then go to him see. And try to understand the gut emotions. In recent times it’s been fashionable to deal with numbers but I use them to compare emotions. First I go on the emotions of the private individual and then on the algorithms”.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

today’s team

—

Giuntoli gave this interpretation of the moment Juve is going through in Serie A. “The team is young, the coach wants to exploit this intensity, this aggression. We are happy with what we are doing, numbers and performances are better. Then you can do better, and to do better you need to analyze the matches well. Milan, Inter, Napoli have projects that started before us. We want to grow, get to the Champions League also to increase the value of the kids and their self-esteem. But we don’t want to limit ourselves, let’s see in the Spring where we will be. With Milan it will be a fundamental step for the growth of this team.” Finally a message to the fans. “The January transfer window is not easy, but sometimes there can be opportunities. We will be vigilant.”

October 15, 2023 (modified October 15, 2023 | 2:20 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED