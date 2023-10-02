But good news, the Giulia Quadrifoglio has been narrowly saved from destruction and can stay!

If we ever have enough money, there will be an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. That is a blue tile on the undersigned’s toilet. It is the ultimate sports sedan for the petrolhead. Stunningly beautiful, blubber thick, bizarrely fast and wonderfully exclusive.

That exclusivity would only have increased if the environmental men and women of the European Union had had their way. Because there was little difference if the Giulia Quadrifoglio had to be taken out of production prematurely.

Last week it was announced that EU ministers have decided to relax the Euro7 emissions requirements. The car lobby protested vehemently. It would be yet another measure that would cost an extremely large amount of money, which would have to be passed on to the customer. Furthermore, some engines were not suitable for meeting the original – super strict – emission requirements.

One of those engines is the 2.9 V6 from Alfa Romeo. This fun machine now pumps out 520 hp and 600 Nm, which of course causes certain emissions. Fortunately, the Giulia Quadrifoglio was saved from destruction. Alfa Romeo boss Jean-Philippe Imparato reports this to Autocar.

In principle it is good that the EU has decided against it. The only way for large engines to survive is in combination with an electric motor. This does not always result in a more economical car, because those values ​​of 1 in 50 to 1 in 100 are purely theoretical and only feasible in very specific cases. You may also wonder whether those few thousand Quadrifoglios will make a difference.

More models can survive

Relaxing the Euro 7 rules also ensures that cars in the A and B segments can also survive. Where the PHEVs run 1 in 6 in normal use, you can actually drive 1 in 20 with such a compact hatchback. If you start requiring 1 in 50, a car will mainly become more expensive, causing the manufacturer to simply skip it.

That is already happening, because the A segment almost no longer exists. In the B segment, cars such as the Fiat Punto, Ford Fiesta, Alfa Mito and Nissan Micra have been withdrawn from the market without being given a successor.

The Euro 7 emission requirements are intended to come into effect from summer 2025. So even after that you can still buy a Giulia Quadrifoglio. And we are all happy there!

This article Giulia Quadrifoglio narrowly saved from destruction first appeared on Ruetir.