Developers have welcomed GitHub Copilot with open arms. The AI ​​assistant that helps them program has become the great demonstration of how much this technology can help in certain professional fields, but now something has been revealed that we did not suspect: this miracle for programmers is being ruinous for Microsoft.

GitHub Copilot. The service, which Microsoft launched in the last months of 2021, has become a true Swiss army knife for developers, who have made it an integral part of their work. A year ago, Copilot already wrote 40% of the code for languages ​​like Java or Python that was published on GitHub.

AI is gluttonous. However, there is an important requirement in these generative AI systems: they consume enormous amounts of computing power and energy. This causes the cost of assistants to skyrocket, and although Microsoft has long charged a monthly fee of $10 per month for those who want to take advantage of all the possibilities of GitHub Copilot, the bills do not work out.

Microsoft is losing (a lot) money. As indicated in The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft is losing money on this product, which already has 1.5 million users. According to sources close to the company, Microsoft is losing an average of $20 a month with each user. Some heavy users of this service are causing even greater losses, around $80 per month.

Lamborghini to take away pizzas. At Zoom they have tried to cut costs in the use of generative AI using their own somewhat more modest model, and at Adobe they are establishing certain monthly limits on the use of their generative AI model to edit images, in addition to charging according to use. In WSJ they explain that in Zoom they only use GPT-4 for the most difficult tasks because “doing it to summarize an email is like using a Lamborghini to deliver a pizza.”

So they will charge more. This situation is directly responsible for the fact that Microsoft, for example, is going to charge more for new platforms on which it offers generative AI. This is the case of Microsoft 365 Copilot, which will cost $30 per month to take advantage of these capabilities, when the “non-AI” version of the service, which gives access to Office, for example, costs $13 per month. Google will also charge $30 per month for its version of Workspace with AI. The version without this capability costs six dollars a month.

The hope: that costs will go down. As has happened in the past, the expectation is that the cost of these solutions will decrease over time. New chips and other innovations could critically reduce costs, and next year is expected to be especially revealing as to whether these costs—and, above all, losses—remain affordable for companies offering such services.

Imagen | Shahadat Rahman

In Xataka | Microsoft already knows how to protect Copilot users from copyright lawsuits: putting its lawyers to work