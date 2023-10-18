First it was the United Arab Emirates (UAE), then it was Africa and now it is Europe’s turn. And GITEX (Gulf Information and Technology Exhibition), the largest technology fair in the world, has just announced GITEX Europe, the first edition of this macro event on technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and developed in our borders.

What is GITEX. It is the largest technology convention in the world in terms of size and attendees. GITEX Global spans 230,000 square meters in the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) and Dubai Harbour. GITEX, the main event, takes place at the DWTC, while Expand North Star takes place at the port, an event designed by and for startups, fintech, cryptocurrencies and entrepreneurship. Before everything was done in the same place, but as the fair has not stopped growing, they finally had to separate it into two areas.

Startups at Expand North Star | Image: Xataka.

Is it that big? Yes, so much so that it is difficult to get the idea. Not only in size (doubling the MWC in Barcelona and almost the CES in Las Vegas), but in attendees, exhibitors and conferences. This year alone, some 6,000 companies from 170 countries around the world and 1,400 speakers have attended GITEX Global. We do not know how many attendees there have been in this edition, the 43rd as we noted before, but we do know that last year 170,000 people attended. To put it in context, MWC 2023 was attended by 88,500 people.

A technology fair. and business. GITEX is not a technology event like the ones we may be used to, see the MWC, CES or IFA. At these events there are usually product launches and they are usually more focused on consumption. GITEX, however, is a more B2B (Business to Business) event focused on raising funds, discovering partners and, in short, promoting the digital economy and the big trends in the world of technology. In fact, this year’s edition has pivoted around artificial intelligence, as it could not be otherwise, although there are also entire halls dedicated to cybersecurity, development, mobility and sustainability.

Developers at GITEX 2023 | Image: Xataka.

What’s in this convention. Like any fair of any theme, exhibitors (such as Huawei, Karpersky, Fortinet, Microsoft or Google) have their stands where they show their technologies, products and services. On the other hand, there are conferences, speeches by entrepreneurs, meetings with startups, panels and debates. It is, basically, a meeting point between companies, investors and startups. However, there are also interesting announcements, such as the first autonomous single-seater for autonomous car racing.

Horizonte 2025. The announcement was made within the framework of the 43rd edition of GITEX Global that is taking place these days in Dubai and that we are covering in person from Xataka. This first edition of GITEX Europe will take place in Berlin in 2025, specifically between May 21 and 23. “There is no event like this in Europe, but there will be one soon,” said Mario Tobias, CEO of Messe Berlin, one of the organizers of the event. Given what was seen at GITEX Global, it is better not to lose track of it.

