The Frenchman, who will face Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, has scored 4 goals and 3 assists in 7 games. On the sidelines of an event at the San Siro Hippodrome, he presented the match like this: “We should have won against Newcastle, we learned from what happened”. And how many compliments to his compatriot

Francesco Pietrella

2 October – MILAN

Olivier Giroud doesn’t want to stop. He started the season with four goals and three assists in seven games, on Saturday he turned 37 and on Wednesday he will challenge Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. The focus is the same: winning. “It gives you a special feeling to play games like this, we are focused.” The French striker spoke like this on the sidelines of the “Red Black + Fun” event organized by the Rossoneri and Snaitech at the San Siro racecourse: “Against Newcastle we should have won, against Borussia Dortmund it will be difficult. We have a little more quality and quantity than last year, the team has strengthened. In short, we learned from what happened.”

Watch the UEFA Champions League, with 121 of 137 matches per season, live streaming on NOW! Activate the Sports Pass and also enjoy the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and all Sky Sport!

judicial

—

Two words also about compatriot Yacine Adli. The former Bordeaux player has played the last two games from the 1st minute, receiving applause, acclaim and even the standing ovation at San Siro in the last round: “I’m very happy for him, he’s worked hard since day one. It wasn’t easy, because he didn’t have the opportunity to show his qualities. He will raise the level again, I really like how he plays and in particular his mentality: he reminds me of me when I started playing.” Now Giroud’s goal is to get back to scoring straight away: “When I assist I’m happy, but I miss scoring, yes. I am someone who plays for the team and sacrifices himself.” The last word is on the future: “I’m focused on this year, on doing my best for Milan, then we’ll see. What I can say is that since day one I have been happy here.”

October 2 – 7.31pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED