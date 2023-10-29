Hot Milan: gesture of annoyance from the Frenchman who goes to sit on the sidelines, the Portuguese immediately asks the coach for explanations

Nerves on edge at Milan. After Calabria’s comments post PSG, at Maradona both Leao and Giroud can’t stomach the substitution and do nothing to hide it. 80th minute, Pioli calls the double substitution: Okafor comes in for Rafa who doesn’t like it, he comes out on the opposite side of the bench, then joined by repeatedly shaking his head. And when Pioli comes within range, the Portuguese immediately asks for explanations: “Why? Why?”.

the French

—

In the meantime, the exit of Giroud, another leader, also takes place. When he sees his name on the overhead projector he makes an angry gesture, tugs at his shirt and looks grimly towards the Rossoneri bench. For him too, the “wide turn” and then finding a place on top of the drinks container, next to his teammates. The images immortalize him with his hands on his face. Voltage? Stress? The faces certainly look anything but happy.