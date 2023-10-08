The extraordinary day of the French protagonist between the posts will be remembered. A special “9” in the store and online

A day to remember. In all senses. After the high-tension finale at Marassi, with Olivier Giroud as the protagonist between the posts, Milan also decided to “officially” celebrate the new version of their number 9. With an iconic and particular initiative, to keep the memory alive of a historic match for the attacker… goalkeeper.

France had limited themselves to jokingly updating the goalkeeper squads, adding Giroud to the graphics designed for the goalkeepers and sharing the amusing result on social media. Milan went further, deciding to pay homage to Olivier’s performance against the rossoblù by inserting the player’s profile in the section dedicated to goalkeepers on the club’s official website. And therefore: Maignan, Sportiello, Mirante, Nava and… Giroud, even first on the list in order of number thanks to his number nine. Furthermore, from today and for a few days, in the Rossoneri stores and on the club’s online store it will be possible to buy the goalkeeper shirt with the “Giroud 9” customization. Reflections of a not exactly ordinary evening for the Devil.