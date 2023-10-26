Maya’s mother, kidnapped by Hamas: “I saw on video that she is alive. I know that Israel will do everything to save her”

The horror that the families of the Israeli hostages in the hands of Hamas continues. “I didn’t know if she was alive or dead, Now I have proof that she’s alive, even if scared and suffering. I pray to the world to bring my little girl home, she had just gone to a party. She’s not the only one, This is a war crime.” Keren Sherf Shem stated this at a press conference in Tel Aviv, the mother of Maya, the French-Israeli girl kidnapped and who appeared yesterday in a video released by Hamas. “You can tell she says what they tell her to say,” adds her mother.

Yet the mother does not abandon herself to despair and on the contrary, appeals hopefully to the actions of the Israeli government: “I have faith in the fact that Israel will do everything it can to bring everyone home our children who are hostages of Hamas in Gaza”, concluded the woman at the end of her public speech.

