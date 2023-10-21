On Saturday evening, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni went to Tel Aviv, Israel, where she met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She motivated her visit by saying that she wanted to bring the solidarity of the Italian government and the Italian people to Netanyahu and to tell him «that from the images we have seen, what happened two weeks ago is incredible for us. They show something more than just a war, they show a desire to erase the Jews from this region and it is an act of anti-Semitism. And we must fight it, today like yesterday.”

For Meloni it is the first visit to Israel since October 7, the day of the Hamas attack on Israeli territories in which more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers were killed. In the morning Meloni had been in Cairo, Egypt, where she had participated in the “Summit for Peace”, a meeting between the leaders and representatives of the governments of many countries in the Middle East, the European Union and other areas of the world to discuss possible solutions to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

On the sidelines of the meeting Meloni also met the president of the Palestinian Authority which governs the West Bank, Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the moderate Palestinian Fatah party. At the end of the meeting Meloni gave a speech in which he said that the entire international community must make an effort to avoid “an escalation of this crisis, to avoid losing control of what could happen, because the consequences would be unimaginable”.

However, he also spoke of the need to reopen a dialogue for the creation of a Palestinian state: «The most serious way to achieve this objective is the resumption of a political initiative for a structural solution to the crisis based on the perspective of the two peoples and two states. A solution that must be concrete and must, in my opinion, have a defined timescale. The Palestinian people must have the right to be a self-governing nation, in freedom, alongside a State of Israel which must be fully recognized as having the right to existence and the right to security. Italy is ready to do absolutely everything necessary on this.”