Suara.com – PSIS Semarang coach, Gilbert Agius, revealed that a number of players in his team experienced health problems, such as flu and diarrhea, during preparations to face Persija Jakarta.

The PSIS vs Persija duel in the 17th week of the BRI Liga 1 2023-2024 match will take place at the Jatidiri Stadium in Semarang on Sunday (29/10) at 19.00 WIB.

“There are some who are sick, but the players still perform good training,” said Agius, quoted on Sunday (29/10/2023).

PSIS Semarang squad in the 2023/2024 season. (PSIS Doc)

Agius realizes that they will face a strong team with an experienced coach, even though Persija Jakarta has not recorded good results in the last few matches.

Even though he was hit by a difficult situation, Aguis felt confident that there were many player options ready to be used in this match.

Persija Jakarta strengthens players’ physical fitness after the holiday. (New Indonesian League)

Apart from that, the defenders are expected to be able to prove their abilities against Persija Jakarta and show the team’s playing pattern when playing at home.

Persija Jakarta is currently ranked 12th in the 2023/2024 Indonesian League 1 standings with 20 points, while PSIS Semarang is in fifth place with 27 points, according to Antara.