Andrea Ramazzotti

5 October – MILAN

Alberto Gilardino talks about Mateo Retegui. From today, the new episode of “Dazn Heroes” is available exclusively on the Dazn app, the format of original and exclusive content of the sports entertainment and live streaming platform, which tells the protagonists and the most exciting stories of sport. This episode will be dedicated to the Genoa coach who talks about his journey during the interview conducted by his former dressing room mate Valon Behrami. All just over 48 hours away from Genoa-Milan, which will be played on Saturday and will be available on Dazn with commentary by Riccardo Mancini and Massimo Gobbi.

Su RETEGUI

—

“Mateo – said Gilardino – is a player with incredible room for improvement. He wants to grow, which is a very positive aspect. He can improve a lot ‘with his back to goal’, in clearing his ball control, and for his part there is a desire to also develop his ability to attack the goal or the lateral shoulder. Overall, he is a player who must not have an obsession with goals during 95 minutes, but must play for the team.”

TRAINING THE ATTACK

—

“I pay special attention to my attackers: together with my assistant we prepare specific sessions for them to carry out at the end of normal training, so that we can spend more time on the pitch with them. In addition to stopping with them, I try to give advice both when we work in construction away from the goal and when we get closer to it on a central or lateral ball.”

THE ROLE OF COACH

—

“The balance between having a precise identity as a coach and following creativity is very subtle. If we talk to some insiders, they like the figure of the coach who goes straight on his path and who never changes direction and it proceeds like this both for better and for worse. It is a choice that must be shared and respected. For my part, I believe a lot in the characteristics of my players, from which the change comes. It is not a question of numbers: for example a defense a 3-man defense and a 4-man defense involve very different game characteristics, but on the pitch there can be many situations where a change or rotation is necessary. Consequently, the change can be generated by the characteristics of the players, their qualities and from the principles that the coach gives during the week in preparation for the match”.

October 5, 2023 (modified October 5, 2023 | 10.33pm)

