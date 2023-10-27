The championship day opens with Genoa-Salernitana, the first duel on the bench between two of Berlin’s heroes

In this moment of vocational crisis for Italian strikers, it is quite impressive to think back to when Pippo Inzaghi and Alberto Gilardino were forced to share a match. In the club (Milan) or in the national team it happened that one played and the other went to the bench hoping to get in. Two such strong centre-forwards today would be useful both to Pioli, who hasn’t scored in the Champions League for five games, and to Spalletti, forced to make do with the physical problems of Scamacca and Retegui and the difficulties of Immobile. Inzaghi, the greatest Italian scorer in European cups, wrote important pages in Milan’s history. In all his teams, Gilardino has been able to bring out his qualities as a scorer, but also as a technical attacker and good at communicating with his teammates. Both world champions with Italy in 2006; both European and world champions with Milan in 2007 (and in Athens Alberto replaced Pippo who had scored the brace against Liverpool); both now coaches in hot places with the aim of achieving salvation.

Tonight at Marassi the match between Genoa and Salernitana is also the first on the bench between two of Berlin’s heroes. It is inevitably an opportunity to look back and rethink the adventures of the past, but above all a moment of discussion between two coaches who are chasing a difficult goal while trying to bring out the best in their respective squads. Gilardino, after last year’s splendid promotion, has shaped a Genoa team that is both shrewd and courageous. The rossoblù team has a remarkable tactical rigor, interpreting long stretches of the match in a purely defensive way, but without ever giving up on starting again. There are fast players in the squad, Gudmundsson above all, and especially when Retegui is missing the counterattack is an important weapon. There’s no shame in closing yourself off if you manage to surprise your opponents. Against Salernitana the center forward could be there and Genoa will try to exploit the public’s push to control the match, even if the rossoblù remains a team more suited to exploiting transitions than setting up the maneuver through possession. Salernitana, on the other hand, is still converting from Sousa’s ideas to those of Inzaghi. The first changes were seen in the match against Cagliari: four-man defense, more frequent verticalisations, offensive combinations. The team has several personnel problems and Inzaghi is trying to make some immediate adjustments, without however upsetting too much. Pippo needs time, but also points: two needs that don’t always coincide. Certainly Inzaghi demands a much more evident physical contribution, he demands a greater intensity than that desired by Sousa: running must be an important factor for Salernitana. Retegui is a classic nine, area center forward who by training with Gilardino will be able to learn something new by broadening his baggage. Mateo’s goals will be fundamental for Genoa, just as those of Boulaye Dia, who can also play behind another striker, will be for Salernitana. The Inzaghi treatment has already worked for the Senegalese, who after so many controversies needs serenity to give his best.

But tonight the gaze will fall above all on the two center forwards confined to the bench. Pippo and Gila lived together the last golden era of Italian football. In Germany in 2006 they scored one goal each (Alberto against the USA, Inzaghi against the Czech Republic), Luca Toni was there to reduce their playing time. How much abundance… The nine year difference meant that Inzaghi and Gilardino only shared part of their respective careers. At Milan they were often competing for places, but they knew how to live in the right way a rivalry that was more media than real. As players, they were deeply respectful of the profession: they trained scrupulously and took care of every aspect, from rest to nutrition. Alberto was quicker to start a family, Pippo now enjoys his partner and his children. They are still as thin (almost) as they were in the good old days and it would be nice if tonight, maybe just for five minutes, they threw themselves in. We don’t know if they would be able to touch a ball, probably yes, but the opposing defenders would certainly be very scared.

