The prestigious GIIAS 2023 automotive exhibition is back in Semarang City. The event is still taking place at the Marina Convention Center.

Note the date of the game and the entrance ticket price for GIIAS Semarang 2023 so you don’t miss out on promo updates and prices of the motorized vehicles on display.

The GIIAS Semarang 2023 automotive exhibition will be a stage for leading automotive manufacturers to be able to showcase their latest vehicles, including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and automotive supporting industries.

This year GIIAS Semarang will present a total of 30 participating brands from various industrial lines, including 14 motor vehicle brands, including 10 passenger vehicle brands, namely; Chery, Daihatsu, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Mazda, Mitsubishi Motors, Suzuki, Toyota, Wuling.

As well as 4 brands of two-wheeled vehicles; Exotic, Pacific, Royal Enfield and Yamaha, which will enliven the 2023 GIIAS Semarang by bringing the latest vehicle models that were previously introduced at the 30th GIIAS, in BSD, Kab. Tangerang last August.

“This year GIIAS Semarang will be present with more participating brands, more new models on display, so visitors will have the opportunity to see, try directly and compare various newest products in one convenient location,” said Sri Vista Limbong, Project Director of Seven Events, organizer of the GIIAS exhibition.

Vista said, GIIAS Semarang 2023 experienced an increase in the number of participants taking part in the exhibition compared to last year’s agenda.

In 2022, only nine motor vehicle producers or manufacturers will participate. This time it increased to 10 ATPM.

“Last year there were 9 brands, 30 thousand visitors during the five days of last year’s implementation. In total there are now 30 participating brands or a growth of 65 percent of brands joining GIIAS Semarang 2023,” he said.

Vista added that GIIAS Semarang is also collaborating with various parties, one of which is BAPENDA Central Java which will also organize various special programs during the exhibition.

“The various special offers for visitors are certainly not to be missed, apart from that, the appearance of various performers on stage in the outdoor area is also not to be missed for all automotive lovers in Central Java,” said Vista.

Various other educational and interesting programs such as education days, community gatherings, influencer talk shows, interactive quizzes and of course test drives and test rides, will take place during the GIIAS Semarang 2023 exhibition.

Pre-sale tickets start 10-12 October 2023

Present on 18-22 October 2023, GIIAS Semarang will be open from 11.00 – 21.00 WIB for weekdays (Wednesday-Friday) and 10.00 – 21.00 WIB for weekends (Saturday-Sunday).

“In order not to miss out on seeing the latest innovations and technologies from the automotive industry, visitors can immediately prepare for their presence by purchasing entry tickets to GIIAS Semarang 2023 early online using the Auto 360 application, and also get special prices during the pre-sale program,” said Vista.

The GIIAS Semarang pre-sale program has started from 10-12 October 2023 at 12.00 WIB via the Auto360 application.

On this pre-sale occasion, the entrance ticket price on weekdays (Wednesday-Friday) is 10,000 rupiah and on weekends (Saturday-Sunday) it is 15,000 rupiah.

Visitors have the convenience of determining how to purchase GIIAS Semarang 2023 entry tickets which are available online in the Auto360 application from 13-16 October 2023 for 15,000 rupiah for weekdays (Wednesday-Friday) and 25,000 rupiah for weekends (Saturday-Sunday).

Apart from that, visitors can buy tickets onsite at the exhibition area when visiting at a price for weekdays (Wednesday-Friday) of 20,000 rupiah and weekends (Saturday-Sunday) of 30,000 rupiah.***