Gigi Hadid, death threats to the family after the post in support of Palestine

Gigi Hadid’s family would have received numerous death threats after the support expressed by the supermodel for Palestine. According to the gossip site TMZ, which cites “sources familiar with the facts”, all members of the Hadid family “fear for their lives”.

In recent days the American model of Palestinian origin had been criticized by the official account of the state of Israel for having relaunched a post in support of Palestine on Instagram. “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians,” read Hadid’s reshared post, originally published by user consent.wizardry. “Condemning the Israeli government is not anti-Semitic and supporting the Palestinians does not mean supporting Hamas.”

“Did you sleep last week?”, the Jewish state account replied last Monday. “Or are you simply turning a blind eye to Jewish children being massacred in their homes? Your silence was very clear about your position. We see you.” The Israeli government account then published, again in Instagram stories, a photo of a room full of blood, taken following the Hamas attack on October 7, adding: “If you don’t condemn this, your words don’t mean Nothing”.

According to TMZ, the Hadid family received threats via email, social media and even by phone as their phone numbers were leaked online, prompting Gigi, Bella, Anwar and their parents Mohamed and Yolanda to change their numbers. telephone.

The father, the Palestinian businessman Mohamed, is considering the possibility of contacting the FBI to ask to open an investigation.

After the Hamas attack, Gigi Hadid expressed her condolences to her Jewish friends, speaking in a post of an “unjustifiable tragedy”. She had also expressed “empathy and pain for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation”. “I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to clarify, as I have done in the past: While I have hopes and dreams for the Palestinians, none of them involve harm being done to a Jewish person,” he added in the post. of October 10th. “Terrorizing innocent people is out of line and does no good to the ‘Free Palestine’ movement.”

Back in May 2021, Israel’s Twitter account criticized Gigi’s younger sister, Bella Hadid, for participating in a pro-Palestinian protest after Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Gaza, in which they lost their lives more than 200 Palestinians.