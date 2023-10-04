You remember Gigantic? Free-to-play with heroes like Overwatch quickly fell into oblivion, without ever becoming a great success but still remaining in the hearts of a few fans.

After the closure of the studio that developed the title, the Gigantic servers themselves were permanently closed in July 2018, but now things are about to change: Gigantic is ready to return with a new event.

This was announced by the guys at Gearbox, the publisher of the game and still the rights holder, through an interview given to PCGamer.

“The Gigantic Throwback Event is a limited-time journey into the world of the iconic strategic hero shooter! Our giant fans have been invited to experience the event from Thursday, October 5th at 12pm PT to Friday, October 6th at 9pm PT. We appreciate our fans and hope they enjoy this unique, throwback event.”

Fans are convinced that Gigantic’s rebirth is everything… credit to them! There have been numerous mail-bombing campaigns launched on Reddit to convince Gearbox to resume free-to-play support.

Gearbox’s message is starting to arrive via mail to thousands of users who took part in the “first version” of Gigantic: did you also receive the call?