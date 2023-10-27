Suara.com – Chairman of the Shura Council of the Ummat Party, Amien Rais, responded to the nomination of Gibran Rakabuming Raka as Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate.

Initially, Amien criticized the actions of President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) government. Starting from matters regarding the Archipelago Capital Project or IKN, the phenomenon of Islamophobia to corruption, collusion and nepotism.

The former chairman of the MPR urged Jokowi to make changes.

“I still hope that if possible, he won’t have to be dropped off in the middle of the road. So in my opinion, we can restrain ourselves, but Jokowi will also change,” said Amien after the Change Campaign Dialogue event at the Joeang ’45 Building, Central Jakarta, Friday (27/10/ 2023).

One of his criticisms of Jokowi was when Gibran was nominated as a vice presidential candidate from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition. According to Amien, Gibran is nothing more than a runny kid.

“Don’t let the brawlers make this snotty kid who doesn’t know anything surpass Prabowo, ‘Pak Prabowo, don’t worry, I’m here’,” said Amien.

Presidential and vice presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto (left) and Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) prepare to undergo a medical examination at Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital, Jakarta, Thursday (26/10/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

Amien believes that Gibran does not understand the problems of the millennial generation. He even accused Gibran of being a fake millennial figure.

“Who is he really? So he said he was followed by millennials, I think that’s insulting. Millennials are smart. There are no Millennials who are stupid, that’s rare. But he’s a fake millennial,” added Amien.

As is known, Prabowo and Gibran have registered as presidential and vice presidential candidates with the Indonesian KPU. Both registered on October 25, 2023.

Prabowo-Gibran is now supported by several parties that are members of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition.