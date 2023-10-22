Suara.com – The dynamics of politicians in Indonesia are something that is difficult to predict, one of which is Gibran Rakabuming. Gibran’s political career, which was initially considered quite timid, has now become a strong candidate for Vice President along with Prabowo.

Before starting his political career as Mayor of Solo, Gibran was better known as an entrepreneur.

Previously, he was firm about not being interested in politics

Several years ago, Gibran stated that he was not interested in getting involved in politics and chose to become an entrepreneur.

Gibran even admitted that he was not on his father’s successful team when he ran against Prabowo in the 2019 election.

Become Mayor of Solo

However, in the same year, Gibran announced that he had joined the PDI Perjuangan cadre. He even immediately had a PDI-P party Membership Card (KTA).

After being registered as a PDIP cadre, Gibran immediately ran for the election for Mayor of Solo in 2021.

Paired with Teguh Prakosa, who has been involved in politics for quite a long time, Gibran managed to win by a landslide with a total vote of more than 85%.

Gibran’s name as Mayor of Solo also has quite a positive image. Moreover, he is also quite vocal on social media.

Ready to be Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate

While still having the status of Mayor of Solo, Gibran’s name is once again rumored to be involved in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Unmitigated, it was immediately rumored that Selvi Ananda’s husband would become Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate, who had previously been his father’s rival in the 2019 elections. His path to the RI 2 seat was getting closer after getting a golden ticket from Golkar. The party led by Airlangga Hartatro officially nominated Gibran as their favorite vice presidential candidate, even though Gibran still has the status of a PDIP cadre.

After the announcement that Gibran was the vice presidential candidate supported by Golkar, Jan Ethes’ father’s maneuvers became even worse. He immediately went to the General Chair of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, in South Jakarta.

In fact, Gibran also immediately asked the Democratic Party for a schedule to meet Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. SBY, via his X account, suspected that Gibran’s request for a meeting was related to Gibran’s candidacy as vice presidential candidate.

“I have been in Central Java for the past three days. I received information that Mas Gibran wants to meet me and AHY. Maybe it is related to Mas Gibran’s candidacy as vice presidential candidate,” said SBY.

Until now, there has been no definite announcement from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM), which supports Prabowo, regarding the name of their vice presidential candidate.

However, so far, there are two quite strong name candidates, namely Gibran and Erick Thohir who currently serves as Minister of BUMN.

Gibran and Prabowo were also seen holding meetings together several times, although they both denied that they were discussing strategy for the upcoming 2024 election.

If officially Gibran will run with Prabowo. So, he must be prepared to accept sanctions from PDIP considering that the party that oversees him has officially nominated Ganjar-Mahfud MD as presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

Contributor: Hillary Sekar Pawestri