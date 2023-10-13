Suara.com – Deputy Chairman of the Gelora Party, Fahri Hamzah, confirmed that the name of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s eldest son, namely Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is one of Prabowo Subianto’s four vice presidential candidates.

Previously, Prabowo’s vice presidential candidates had narrowed down to four names after the Advanced Indonesia Coalition held a meeting at Prabowo’s residence on Jalan Kertanagera Number IV, South Jakarta.

“Yes, one of them, one of them,” said Fahri when asked about Gibran’s name after attending a meeting at Prabowo’s residence, Friday (13/10/2023).

On the same occasion, Fahri also gave an answer when asked about Gibran’s superiority.

The former deputy chairman of the DPR believes that Gibran has the ability to lead the region. Gibran is also considered to represent millennials.

“Yes, he has the capacity to lead the region, represents millennials, right? His base is in Central Java, because he is very prominent, in fact. In fact, in the survey, he said that his survey of candidates for governor of Central Java was the highest, there are lots of positive points from Mas Gibran,” said Fahri.

Meanwhile, Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani emphasized that no names were discussed at the meeting at Prabowo’s residence.

He conveyed this in response to Fahri’s confession regarding Gibran’s name.

“Once again, his name was not mentioned in this meeting,” said Muzani.

Previously, Fahri Hamzah also leaked that there was a female figure who was Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate.

“Yes, there is a woman,” said Fahri, Friday (12/10/2023).

Fahri emphasized that as many as eight parties were solid and unified on the names of the four vice presidential candidates who had been shortlisted.

He said that at the meeting at Prabowo’s residence, each general chairman present was given the opportunity to speak to express their aspirations to their heart’s content.

“Basically, the criteria are complete, so they represent all the aspirations that have been developing so far,” said Fahri.

Prabowo’s Vice Presidential Candidate

Previously it was reported that the vice presidential candidates from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition were narrowed down to four names.

General Chair of the Gerindra Party and presidential candidate, Prabowo Subianto, conveyed the characteristics of each candidate’s regional origin.

“The four names that can be submitted are one candidate from outside Java, one candidate from West Java, one candidate from Central Java, one candidate from East Java,” said Prabowo on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, South Jakarta, Friday (13/10/2023 ).

Previously, the name of Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate was carried out at a meeting of the general chairmen of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition at Prabowo’s residence on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, South Jakarta.

A total of eight general chairmen gathered and held discussions.

“Regarding the vice presidential candidates, we also held a discussion where each party leader expressed his views, which finally tonight we have narrowed down to four names,” said Prabowo.

Prabowo emphasized that the leaders of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition had agreed to reconvene in the next few days.

“We will gather again intensively after each party has consulted and we will also assign our networks and respective party machines to check with our grassroots,” said Prabowo.

Four Names Appointed as Vice Presidential Candidates

Prabowo Subianto will ask for views from every political party in the Advanced Indonesia Coalition regarding the vice presidential candidate he will choose. It is said that Prabowo will listen to input from party leaders before he finally makes a decision.

“We also heard that Mr. Prabowo Subianto will ask and listen to the views of the leadership of each political party member of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition before he decides which vice presidential candidate to choose,” said Democratic Party Spokesperson Coordinator Herzaky Mahendra Putra in his statement, Tuesday (10/10/ 2023).

Currently, Herzaky said, there are four strong vice presidential candidates.

The names of Prabowo’s vice presidential candidates include Airlangga Hartarto, promoted by the Golkar Party, Erick Thohir, promoted by the National Mandate Party, and two other names from regional heads.

“Gibran Rakabuming, Mayor of Solo; Khofifah Indar Parawansa, Governor of East Java,” said Herzaky.

Later, Prabowo will discuss these options with the Advanced Indonesia Coalition, before narrowing them down to one name.

“Of course, we from the Democratic Party will also provide considerations and input when requested. But of course, for the Democratic Party, it is Mr Prabowo who will decide who the vice presidential candidate will be,” said Herzaky.

Democrats hope that whoever Prabowo chooses as vice presidential candidate, he will be the right person and bring victory to the Advanced Indonesia Coalition.