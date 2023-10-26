Suara.com – It is said that the PDI Perjuangan does not need to sanction the dismissal of Gibran Rakabuming Raka who chose to be Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

This was conveyed by the Chairman of the PDIP DPP, Ahmad Basarah. He also touched on political ethics, the public considered Gibran to have left PDIP.

“For the PDI Perjuangan, the question is why wasn’t he dismissed? So actually in the context of political ethics, the people have considered Gibran to have left the PDI Perjuangan,” said Basarah when met in the Senayan area, Jakarta, Thursday (26/10/2023).

According to him, Gibran has now departed from party line decisions. The party’s own line is to support the presidential candidate pair Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD.

“We can see from the public’s response to this, so, without having to be officially dismissed, the people actually already think that Mas Gibran has left the PDI Perjuangan because he has made the decision to depart from the party’s official political line,” he said.

He reminded that when participating in a party you must follow all applicable rules of the game.

“When it comes to our organization, any organization, starting from the smallest structure, the family, to state organizations and political parties, everything has rules of the game,” he said.

According to him, Gibran should have understood the rules of the party chaired by Megawati Soekarnoputri. Moreover, Gibran has also been given the task by his party of becoming Mayor of Solo.

“In the context of party rules, Mas Gibran, as a party cadre, especially those who have been assigned as Mayor of Solo, he should know exactly the rules of the game within his PDI struggle party organization, starting from ad/art or other rules,” he concluded.