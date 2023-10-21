Suara.com – The atmosphere at the residence of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto on Jalan Kartanegara, Number 4, South Jakarta, was observed to be still quiet on Saturday at 19.50 WIB.

Until now, the elite of the political parties that are members of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM), namely the Gerindra Party, Golkar Party, Democratic Party and National Mandate Party (PAN), have visited Prabowo’s residence.

Not only Prabowo’s residence, house number 35 on Jalan Sriwijaya I, which is located about 100 meters from Prabowo’s residence, also looks deserted. This location is often a place where Gerindra and KIM elites hold closed meetings.

A number of media crew from this afternoon until evening are still standing guard in the area in front of Prabowo’s house and the media center tent to wait for a press statement from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition regarding who Prabowo’s companion will be in the 2024 election contest.

Meanwhile, the Golkar Party today officially proposed that the Mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, be the vice presidential candidate for Prabowo Subianto.

“I asked first, propose and support Mas Gibran Rakabuming Raka to be paired with Pak Prabowo as vice presidential candidate. Do you agree? Pak Prabowo, everyone agrees?” said the General Chair of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto, when reading out the results of the decisions of the National Leadership Meeting (Rapimnas) at the Golkar DPP Office, Jakarta, Saturday (21/10/2023).

Airlangga’s question was answered in the affirmative by all Rapimnas participants.

Airlangga also asked all the heads of the Golkar Party’s Regional Leadership Council (DPD) for their willingness to support vice presidential candidates under 40 years of age.

“Bismillah, then I knock on the Golkar Party’s proposal which I will submit to Mr Prabowo, to be brought to the party’s general forum meeting,” said Airlangga.

Previously, the General Chair of the National Mandate Party (PAN) DPP, Zulkifli Hasan, gave a signal that presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto had one name as a vice presidential candidate to accompany him in running for the 2024 Presidential and Vice Presidential Election (Pilpres).

However, Zulkifli Hasan (Zulhas) was reluctant to mention this name because he did not want to precede Prabowo, who leads the coalition of his supporting parties, the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM).

“Yes, one, the name is two. That name is already in Pak Prabowo’s pocket. I can’t preempt. I can’t preempt,” said Zulkifli at his official residence, the Widya Chandra ministerial complex, Jakarta, Friday (20/10) evening, after welcomed Prabowo’s arrival.

Zulhas does not deny that the situation can change because of political dynamics that allow anything to happen. However, he reiterated that Prabowo had received the name agreed upon by the member parties of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition.

“There is one thing that has been agreed upon. Later, try asking Pak Prabowo, it has been in his pocket. Some have accepted it and some have not accepted it. So, actually, what was agreed upon is that the parties already have their names in Pak Prabowo’s pocket. Now we will see, of course political developments are fast, said Zulkifli.

Prabowo Subianto is currently the only presidential candidate who has not announced his vice presidential candidate and has not yet registered with the Indonesian KPU. The Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) has opened registration for presidential and vice presidential candidates since Thursday (19/10).

The other two presidential candidates, namely the pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md. register themselves first on the first day registration is opened by the KPU.

However, Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana said on Friday that Prabowo had submitted two letters of permission to run for the 2024 presidential election and a leave of absence from the President of the Republic of Indonesia. President Joko Widodo has also approved the two letters.

Registration of presidential and vice presidential candidates is scheduled for 19-25 October 2023. (Source: Antara)