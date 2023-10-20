Suara.com – Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka will reportedly meet with PDIP General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri on Jalan Teuku Umar, Menteng, Central Jakarta. Following the issue, Gibran will be Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

Observed leaving Megawati’s residence, PDIP DPP General Treasurer Olly Dondokambey admitted that he was not aware of any news about the meeting.

“Oh, I don’t know, please ask Miss Puan,” said Olly in Teuku Umar, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Friday (20/10/2023).

Olly admitted that he had not received any information about Gibran’s plans to meet Megawati. He suggested that the media crew ask Megawati’s daughter and Chair of the PDIP DPP, Puan Maharani.

“You check and check if there is a meeting with Miss Puan, we haven’t received that information,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the purpose of his visit to Megawati’s residence, Olly admitted that he was only reporting matters relating to the area he leads, namely North Sulawesi.

“Oh no, my conversation concerns North Sulawesi (North Sulawesi),” he said.

For your information, Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka will reportedly be announced as Prabowo Subianto’s running mate.

According to sources within the Gerindra Party to Suara.com, Gibran will be announced as Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate next Saturday, October 21 2023.

“Mas Gibran’s name has been decided. It will be announced on Saturday,” said the source, Friday (20/10).

However, until Friday evening, the details of the location or time of the declaration were not yet clear.

“It’s still a secret,” he told Suara.com.

Not only that, he also claimed that all administrative documents and requirements for Gibran’s candidacy to register with the KPU had been prepared.

“Including the letter of never being convicted and the SKCK issued by the police, everything is complete.”

However, Public Relations of the Solo District Court, Bambang Aryanto, confirmed to Suara.com that there is no statement yet regarding Gibran as a person who has never been convicted.