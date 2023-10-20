Suara.com – The presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, responded to the news that Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned as spokesperson and campaigner (jurkam) after Jokowi’s eldest son changed direction to support Prabowo Subianto. Ganjar dismissed reports that Gibran was stepping down as his security guard.

“Until today, (I) have not received any information about withdrawing support or not participating, none until today,” said Ganjar when met by journalists after the National Workshop for PPP DPRD members in North Jakarta, Friday (20/10/2023).

Ganjar explained that Gibran had once volunteered to become spokesman and security officer. The former Governor of Central Java assessed that Gibran had stated that he was ready long ago to serve as spokesman and jurkam.

“He himself spoke first, he even asked to be with me. Then I asked him to go to Bogor and he was running around with me, and he asked, ‘When will you be next, bro?’,” said Ganjar.

“Yes, it’s been ready for a long time,” he added.

Previously, PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto announced the appointment of a number of young regional heads from the party to become spokespersons and security officers for the presidential and vice presidential candidates, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD.

The names of the Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and the Mayor of Medan, Bobby Nasution, were among those appointed to fill this position.

Hasto emphasized this after there were rumors that Gibran would become Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate. Moreover, there is also the issue that Gibran will join Golkar.

According to Hasto, his party also heard about this and reportedly a decision has not yet been taken. However, his party communicated intensively with Gibran, including regarding his assignment as spokesperson for the Ganjar-Mahfud couple.

“Not long ago, all the young PDIP regional heads were assigned as national security officers. Mas Dhito, Regent of Kediri, 31 years old, Jimmy Andrea, Regent of Dairi, 31 years old, Bobby Nasution, Mayor of Medan, 32 years old, M Nur Arifin, Regent of Trenggalek, 33 years old, Sutan Riska Tuanku, Regent of Dharmasraya Kingdom “34 years old, Diah Ayuning Pratiwi, Regent of Purbalingga, 36 years old, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Mayor of Surakarta, 37 years old,” said Hasto in his statement, Friday (20/10).