Suara.com – The chairman of the Solo PDIP DPC, FX Hadi Rudyatmo, responded to the issue of the name of the Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is often mentioned as a candidate for vice presidential candidate alongside Prabowo Subianto. He was actually proud that one of the PDIP cadres was being considered by another party as vice presidential candidate.

“Well, Mas Wali, as a PDI Perjuangan cadre, is being courted by anyone. For me, I’m proud, proud that party cadres are actually looking at other parties. That’s how it is for me,” said Fx Rudi, quoted via the Surakarta News YouTube channel, Monday (2/10/ 2023).

“I never had any worries or anything like that, he (Gibran) can decide for himself,” he added.

According to him, the attention of Ganjar Pranowo, Gibran and Kaesang Pangarep by other parties means they have potential and integrity. He admitted that he was happy to hear this.

He doesn’t mind if Gibran is proposed to by another party.

“If I say I’m proud if I want to be looked at, I don’t have a problem with anyone asking for my hand,” he said.

Rudy is of the opinion that Gibran received many offers from other parties not only because he is the president’s son. He assessed that Gibran indeed had integrity, potential and capability.

“If Mas Gibran is being looked at by other parties, it’s not just a matter of him being the president’s son, because he has integrity and potential and capability,” he said.

Even so, he did not know for certain about Gibran’s offer as Ganjar Pranowo’s vice presidential candidate. This is still a secret from PDIP General Chair Megawati.

“I don’t know about the vice presidential candidate (Ganjar). If that’s the case, ask Mrs. Mega,” he concluded.

