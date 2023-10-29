Suara.com – PDI-P politician Masinton Pasaribu has no problem if Gibran Rakabuming Raka has not returned his party membership card (KTA), even though he has nominated himself as a vice presidential candidate to accompany Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election.

“Yes, if he (Gibran) delivers (the membership card) thank God, he doesn’t deliver it, no problem,” said Masinton, after attending a discussion held in South Jakarta, Sunday (29/10/2023).

Masinton made this statement to answer journalists’ questions regarding Gibran’s membership status in the PDI Perjuangan.

He said that the important thing in politics is manners and ethics, not just power and position.

“So political movements must lead to building civility, not just position and power, let alone power and position by breaking the rules. That is not right, it must be opposed,” said Masinton as reported by Antara.

The member of the DPR RI said that cadres who did not follow the party’s decision would automatically no longer be part of the PDI Perjuangan.

Masinton said that the PDI Perjuangan’s stance was clear in deciding to nominate Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD as potential presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Previously, PDI Perjuangan DPP Chairman Ahmad Basarah said that PDI Perjuangan was still waiting for political ethicist Gibran Rakabuming Raka to return the party’s Membership Identification Card (KTA).

“I think it’s as simple as that for us regarding Mas Gibran today, we are waiting for his good intentions to show his political ethics to Ms Mega and to the big party family,” said Ahmad Basarah, after the activity at the PDI Perjuangan Party School, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, Saturday (28/10).

The General Election Commission (KPU) has received the registration of three prospective presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2024 presidential election, namely Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

The Anies-Muhaimin pair was promoted and supported by the NasDem Party, the National Awakening Party (PKB), the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), and the Ummat Party.

The Ganjar-Mahfud pair was promoted and supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), the United Development Party (PPP), the Indonesian Unity Party (Perindo), and the People’s Conscience Party (Hanura).

Meanwhile, the Prabowo-Gibran pair was promoted and supported by the Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), the Golongan Karya Party (Golkar), the National Mandate Party (PAN), the Democratic Party, the Crescent Star Party (PBB), the Indonesian People’s Wave Party (Gelora), the The Indonesian Republican Guard (Garuda), and the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), as well as the Adil Makmur People’s Party (Prima) did not qualify to participate in the 2024 elections.

The General Election Commission (KPU) has determined the election campaign period which will take place from 28 November 2023 to 10 February 2024, while voting is scheduled to be held on 14 February 2024.