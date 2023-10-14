Suara.com – The Projo Volunteer Congress which was held at the Indonesia Arena in the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (GBK) Senayan Jakarta area on Saturday (14/10/2023) ended in a climax. Jokowi’s volunteers, who are under the command of Budi Arie, officially support Prabowo Subianto as a presidential candidate.

However, this support was conveyed at Prabowo’s residence, Jalan Kertanegara IV, South Jakarta, not long after the National Working Meeting attended by President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi broke up.

Apart from that, Gibran, who was scheduled to attend the National Working Meeting, did not follow the national volunteer agenda until it was finished. A number of interesting events related to the political agenda of the election were summarized in five news items selected by the Suara.com Editorial Team on Saturday (14/10/2023).

1. To announce support for the presidential candidate, Projo deliberately did not invite Ganjar Pranowo to the National Working Meeting

Projo General Chair Budi Arie Setiadi before the Projo’s VIth National Working Meeting at the Indonesia Gelora Bung Karno Arena (GBK), Jakarta, Saturday (14/10/2023). (Suara.com/Dea)

General Chair of the Pro Jokowi alias Projo volunteer group, Budi Arie Setiadi, said that his party invited the general chair of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) party to the Projo VI National Working Meeting which was held at the Indonesia Bung Karno Arena (GBK), Jakarta, Saturday (14/10 /2023).

“We invite Mr. President Joko Widodo, Mr. Prabowo, Mas Gibran, all party general chairs, Mr. Airlangga, Mr. Zulhas, Mr. AHY, Mr. Yusril, we invite all party leaders,” said Budi in Senayan, Central Jakarta, Saturday (14/ 10/2023).

2. It is clear that Projo will support the presidential candidate supported by the Advanced Indonesia Coalition

Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi when met at his office, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (8/8/2023). (Suara.com/Dicky Prastya)

Projo General Chair Budi Arie Setiadi admitted that he would support whoever was nominated by the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM).

“Projo supports whoever is nominated by KIM, yes,” said Budi Arie at the Indonesia Arena Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Senayan, Central Jakarta, Saturday (14/10/2023).

3. Gibran had appeared, but said goodbye first at the Projo National Working Meeting, Budi Arie: There was another event

Mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka was present at the VI Projo National Working Meeting at the Indonesia Arena, Gelora Bung Karno Complex (GBK), Jakarta, Saturday (14/10/2023). (Capture screen)

The General Chair of the Pro Jokowi or Projo Volunteers, Budi Arie, revealed the reason why the Mayor of Solo, who is also the son of President Jokowi, Gibran Rakabuming Raka immediately withdrew from the Projo VI National Working Meeting at the Indonesia Arena GBK, Senayan, Jakarta, Saturday (14/10/2023).

In fact, previously, Gibran appeared to be present at the VI Projo National Working Meeting location. He came wearing a checkered shirt with the dominant color red.

4. Projo Supports Presidential Candidate Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 Presidential Election!

Bacapres Prabowo Suboanto after a meeting with the chairmen of supporting political parties at his residence on Jalan Kertanegara No IV, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Friday (13/10/2023). (Suara.com/Novian)

Pro Jokowi volunteers or Projo officially declared the presidential candidate (capres) they supported in the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres). Projo decided to support Prabowo Subianto as a presidential candidate.

This declaration was delivered directly by the General Chair of Projo, Budi Arie Setiadi in front of Prabowo’s residence on Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Saturday (14/10/2023).

5. The reason why Projo supports Prabowo, Budi Arie says it meets the criteria intended by Jokowi

Projo volunteers declared their support for Prabowo to become a presidential candidate in the 2024 presidential election which was held on Jalan Kertanegara IV, South Jakarta on Saturday (14/10/2023). (Suara.com/Bagaskara)

Pro Jokowi or Projo volunteers have finally officially declared their support for the 2024 presidential election.

Projo volunteers said that Prabowo Subianto is a presidential candidate who will be supported by his party based on instructions from President Joko Widodo or Jokowi.

