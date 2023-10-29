Fede in the lead after the first heat gives up by a whisker to the Ticinese. Fifth Bassino, 16th Goggia

Lara Gut accelerates in the second heat and beats Federica Brignone by two hundredths. The 2023/24 World Cup opens with a stellar duel: in the Solden giant slalom the Ticino girl (2’18”) collects her 38th career triumph with a masterly second run. Thus Federica Brignone, who had appeared unbeatable in the first run, he has to settle for a second place (it is the 57th podium of his career, 14 years after the first) which is worth a lot. At 33 years old she confirms herself at the top of the specialty, ready for another season as a protagonist. Petra Vlhova also gets on the podium (third at 14/100), for now the rest of the world is over a second away. After seven successes in the last 8 World Cup giants, Mikaela Shiffrin comes off the podium, sixth at 1″40 without ever shining.

Bassino and Goggia

—

In the end Marta Bassino is fifth (she was 7th after the first heat), making a comeback and with a delay of 1″19 from Gut. The signals from the second heat are important, as is Goggia’s return to giant slalom. Sofia returns to collect points in the specialty almost two years after Lienz (28 December 2021). After the accident in the first heat, when she had to return to the start because there was still an employee on the track during the race, in the second she paid for a slow start and a slip on the wall, but in the end she was 16th at 2″94 by the winner.

The fourth of the qualified Italians, Asja Zenere, is 28th at the end, 3″53.

Gut Phenomenon

—

With this victory, Gut confirms herself among the all-time greats: she is the third woman to win a race in at least 13 seasons after Renate Goetschl (14 seasons) and Lindsey Vonn (13). And her third success in Solden already gives her the role of contender for the World Cup, even if Shiffrin now has two slaloms available to respond to a day below expectations.

Forces

—

The first race of the season promoted 13 nations to the second round. In addition to the superpowers Switzerland (6), Austria (5) and Italy (4), there are the United States, Poland, Canada, Sweden and Norway with two athletes each, then France, Croatia, Slovenia, New Zealand and Slovakia with 1.

The men’s giant slalom is scheduled for tomorrow in Solden. The Women’s Cup moves north of the Arctic Circle with the 2 slaloms scheduled in Levi (Fin) on 11 and 12 November.

October 28, 2023 (modified October 28, 2023 | 2.42pm)

