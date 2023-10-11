Gianluca Vacchi, the Cofiva holding company is at a loss: the devaluations of subsidiaries and financial charges on debts weigh heavily

Gianluca Vacchi he puts his hands in his pockets and brings out almost 20 million euros. Such, in fact, was the outlay that the eccentric entrepreneur, DJ and influencer had to face by drawing on the extraordinary reserves of your Cofiva safe Holding to cover the whole loss of over 19.2 million marked in the 2022 budget, approved a few weeks ago.

A loss which compares with the profit of over 30 million in the previous year and which was determined by the collection of an extraordinary dividend of 37.7 million received from the 13.1% share (held through the subsidiary Cofiva) in Sophiathe safe upstream of the former listed Ima led by Alberto Vacchi (cousin of Gianluca), a Bolognese company operating in packaging and whose capital was entered into by the American private equity fund a few weeks ago Bdt & Mds Partners which acquired the 45% minority stake from another fund, Bc Partners.

Il missed Sofima dividendBut, it was not the only cause of the huge loss of Vacchi’s holding whose income statement was sunk by write-downs of investees which year on year they are almost doubled from 6.1 to 10.4 million and which mainly concerned the telephone operator Elite Mobile (6.2 million), in addition to that in real estate Cofiva One (2.4 million), Kebhouze (kebab chain) devalued by 773 thousand euros, in addition to writeoffs of 182 thousand euros of GV Lifestyle, 157 thousand euros of First Investments, 27 thousand euros of Cofiva Padel Investment Corporation and approximately 90 thousand euros of non-immobilized shares.

In addition to devaluations the income statement was also weighed down by financial charges on debt which jumped from 119.3 to 135 million year on year. Last spring the new shareholder Soriano Group entered Elite Mobile, reducing Cofiva Holding’s shareholding from 80% to 75%, also giving the new shareholder a purchase option on Vacchi’s entire share.

