Present at the meeting organized by Vecchia Camiceria, the son of the great Giacinto spoke about Inter’s moment

Present at the meeting organized by Vecchia Camiceria, in collaboration with the Amici di Mario Berrino association, Gianfelice Facchetti he delivered a few jokes on the spot dell’Inter. Giacinto’s son wanted to praise the Nerazzurri fans who never fail to support the team.

“The fans are Inter’s extra asset. On Tuesday evening (Champions League match against Benfica) it was the fans who called the goal. I expect a good year”, the words echoed by Prealpina.