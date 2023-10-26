Mediaset and the Milan Stock Exchange

Stock exchanges, Piazza Affari opens lower. More tension on Mediaset. All eyes on the ECB

The words pronounced yesterday by the president of Fininvest and Mondadori, Marina Berlusconitowards the prime minister Giorgia Meloni: “In recent days I have read and heard everything: backstories completely invented, reconstructions totally devoid of logical sense and often even contradictory. The truth is only one: I respect Giorgia Meloni a lot. I find her capable, coherent, concrete. I appreciate her on the political level and I also appreciate her very much as a woman, even more so these days”, they don’t “save” Mediaset: the stock, for the third day in a row, drops again to Business Square: after the 6% drop two days ago, yesterday’s collapse (-3.44% for 2.53 euros per share) today at the opening of the session Mfe is down more than one point (-1.14% to 2.5 euros). According to analysts, chance is among the causes of the systematic decline Giambruno: between the outburst and the separation, the stock would be affected.

There is no better air on the entire Milanese list: the Bag opens lower in line with other European markets and awaits the ECB. L’Ftse Mib in early trading it lost 0.67% to 27,244 points. Black shirt on the Saipem list which drops 4.54% after the accounts. STM and Nexi also performed poorly, losing 3.89% and 3.88% respectively. Tim and Leonardo, on the other hand, stand out, advancing by 0.84% ​​and 0.89%. The spread between BTPs and Bunds Germans opens at 204 basis points. The yield on the Italian ten-year bond stands at 4.97%.

In particular, on the front European lThe Cac 40 index in Paris lost 1.12% to 6,837.59 points, the Dax 30 in Frankfurt fell by 1.40% to 14,84.45 points and the FTSE 100 in London recorded a decline of 0.59 % at 7,370.81 points. On Piazza Affari the FTSE Mib leaves 0.67% on the ground in early trading. Uncertainty prevails in the markets with fears that the war between Israel and Hamas could intensify. All eyes on the European Central Bank meeting in Athens: investors are betting on rates that will remain stable at least for a while. The pause in the path of tightening was moreover announced at the last monetary policy meeting, that of mid-September, which ended with a new increase in rates which brought the reference on deposits to 4%.

The Tokyo stock market closes sharply lower

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed sharply lower with chip-related stocks leading a broad selloff after U.S. tech stocks tumbled overnight. The Nikkei index ends the session down 2.14% at 30,601.78 points

