Giambruno, Ricci makes Mediaset lose millions

What a strange country this Italy of ours is. One is enough telecast how malicious about the prime minister’s boyfriend and immediately the broadcaster who aired the naughty audios collapses on the stock market and loses 12% in five days. A matryoshka mechanism is triggered which makes it clear how provincial we are and how far from the logic that regulates the rigorous relationship between media and power in more advanced places.

Does the UK say anything? With its “watchdog” journalism that bites power because it knows it is the only way to deal with it. What does the Mediaset collapse on the stock market? First of all, the relationship between Biscione and Forza Italia is so clear that it is thought that a personal affair (but does private life exist for public figures?) could undermine the health of the government. And it is believed that the executive himself could come into conflict with the broadcast and with Mediaset itself. Which is governed by a family that, coincidentally, has just guaranteed Forza Italia’s 90 million debt. The perfect short circuit, in short. Berlusconi is no longer with us, but the surname continues to have an impact on the Azzurri. And then the question arises spontaneously.

Is it possible that no one, despite the sacrosanct need to guarantee freedom of the press, has not raised a finger and said to Antonio Ricci that such an outing could have caused serious trouble? A listed company, which must also answer to its shareholders, burns millions of capitalization because a TV broadcast cannot be stopped at anything. Everything would be beautiful if we weren’t in Italy. Where, precisely, the umbilical cord that still ties a family that has a television network to a party that is the third leg of the government will not be broken. It would be nice if we had the ability to cut this Gordian knot with a sword cut, as Alexander the Great did. But this possibility doesn’t exist: so all we have left is a nice reality check. Ricci, after the first audio, had to be advised: “Stop or we’re going to crash.” And if it is true, as authoritative sources have confirmed to Affari, that there is other audio involving the government, you need to fasten your seat belts.

And prepare for the crash.

