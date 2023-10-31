I’m sure that all of us who are passionate about video games have had a demo fetish. A lost custom, belonging to another era, in which money was scarce and we could not afford large outlays, so It was time to repeat the same game ad infinitum of a demonstration. What I couldn’t have imagined is that the same thing would happen to me in 2020.

Yes, I have to go back three years to talk about my history with Ghostrunner. When One More Level launched the free trial, I experienced an addiction like I have rarely experienced before. I couldn’t stop playing, throwing myself back into the battlefield and hallucinating the opportunity to become a true cyberpunk ninja.

After postponing my trip to the Dharma Tower for too long, I finally took the analysis of Ghostrunner 2 as an excuse to introduce myself to the principles of futuristic gore. The magnetism was powerful, because the franchise brings together everything I want: ninjas, dystopian setting and a synthwave soundtrack that resonates in my ears as I write these lines.

The notes take me back to that frenetic, endless parkour, in which you have to jump, use the cybernetic hook, run along walls and perform stunts that not even Cirque du Soleil can dream of performing. There were four hours of sword blows full of violence in the first title and with the second I went until eleven hours with my gaze riveted to the screen. The result? An intense pain in my left hand that I will not forget.

I don’t know how the rest of the planet has played Ghostrunnerbut I have done it with a keyboard and mouse at a small physical cost. Jack’s moving fingers have suffered. due to the incessant pirouettes and unexpected capers, although the tension that my body exerts on the area does not help either. The adrenaline rush has probably helped my reflexes, but the area between my ring finger and middle finger hasn’t seemed good at all.





I also do not agree that Mara, the housekeeper, is dedicated to decimating the few remnants of humanity that remain in the world, so the road to executing her has been quite pleasant. I have died dozens, no, but hundreds of times, although at least I have done so with unmatched style. Being able to put the most beautiful skin on the katana is a detail that enriches the game and thus being able to cut throats in style.

Dodging projectiles in bullet time, sliding at full speed, throwing shurikens, and using special abilities feels like a challenging cocktail that goes flat with the final bosses. They are few and ridiculously easy to overcomewhich surprises me in a title where the challenge is constant, so I had to find it in Ghostrunner 2.

One of the radical changes in the second game is that the scenarios open up, inviting us to explore them looking for different objectives. That’s when the motorcycle appears, the blessed motorcycle that allows you to defy gravity and experience scenes worthy of the best action movie. I may be insistent, but the cyberpunk ninja franchise is one of the best I remember in the genre.





Dying from one hit, being able to return shots and the instant respawn come together perfectly so that boredom cannot exist. I can’t imagine turning off the PC because I’m tired of failing; Failure only means a new opportunity to succeed. The desire to close Ghostrunner 1 and 2 had no place at any timenot even on the highest difficulty peaks like roguelike mode.

Another major pain in the hand, especially when you find yourself in the final stretch with only one life and the line between success and failure hangs in your memory remembering a journey infested with enemies. I’m not demanding that the Ghostrunner saga be played, as there’s a lot to enjoy out there, but I’m just telling you that it’s been a while since I’ve received such a dose of dopamine.

