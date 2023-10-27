Ghostrunner 2the cyberpunk video game developed by One More Level and published by 505 Gamesis now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S e PC (Steam). The production, a direct continuation of the first chapter, projects players into a different context than in the past, with many activities to carry out and moreincluding exploration of the Cyber ​​Voidalready present in the first chapter of the franchise.

The story takes place one year after the events of the first Ghostrunnerand in this sequel, in fact, cybersamurai Jack fights against a violent sect that worships artificial intelligence. Players will once again wield his razor-sharp katana to face a constant siege of fanatical cultists, cybernetic warlords and fearsome AI entities, both inside and, for the first time, outside the Dharma Tower.

