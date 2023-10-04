Meridiem Games announces a beautiful and spectral physical edition of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed for Nintendo Switch, which can now be pre-ordered.

Who are you going to call? To Meridiem Games. In recent years, the publisher has been getting us used to large physical editions of many games, and this time they bring us a good surprise for fans of Ghostbusters, or Ghostbusters, in English.

The iconic Sony Pictures franchise had a new video game in October 2022, developed by IllFonic (Predator: Hunting Grounds), conocido como Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

Following in its footsteps with the Friday the 13th and Predator sagas, the studio gave us an asymmetrical multiplayer title that focuses on 4v1 gamesand with many nods to the Ghostbusters movies.

It was a remarkable game, although we would have liked to see more ghosts, more gadgets and maps to enjoy Spirits Unleashed. It must be said that it also has a story mode.

If you didn’t get this title at the time, you soon have a great opportunity to get it on Nintendo Switch. Yeah, Meridiem Games has done its thing again.

An ectoplasmic edition

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is preparing for a big anniversary in 2023, with Halloween just around the corner. Meridiem Games knows this, and that’s why have agreed with Columbia, IllFonic and Ghost Corps the launch of a very special physical edition.

Is about an exclusive physical edition of Nintendo Switchwhich can now be reserved on the Meridiem website, and which also goes on sale this fall.

Specifically, it will be the November 10 when Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed hits stores. What’s included in this Nintendo Switch Spectral Cartridge?

To start, we have all the content of the base game, as well as its updates and patches. Be careful, because also All three DLC released so far have been included.

The edition (called Ecto Edition) stands out for the early access of the next new features coming to Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, which are the following:

Early access to Basher Ghost. A rare Ectoplast Skin. The Phantom Trap of the RTV Kit A special PKE meter.

To round off the edition, Meridiem Games confirms that the cover glows in the dark, showing all the ectoplasmic green ghosts. An absolutely brilliant detail.

It should also be noted that the edition has texts in Spanish, while the voices remain in English. For now, it is an exclusive edition for Nintendo Switch (a single edition and the collector’s edition are available on PlayStation and Xbox).

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is the ideal game for fans of Ghostbusters, which is also suitable for the little ones in the home. On November 10, the Ecto Edition arrives on Nintendo Switch, and you can also play it on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.