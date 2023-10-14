Interesting news from this Ghostbusters premiere. This was announced just a few minutes ago by its developers. You already know that Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition It will arrive on the hybrid console on October 19, 2023 in digital format and later in 2023 in physical format. Pre-orders are now available in the eShop.

Today it has been confirmed that the size of your digital download is 4.5 GB on Nintendo Switch. This is the space that those who decide to buy it and download it digitally in the eShop must have free in the console’s memory. The title will also be sold in physical format and this physical edition does not require an additional download.

In Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore open the firehouse for you and the next generation of Ghostbusters. This asymmetrical hide-and-seek game is a four-on-one setup where players will play as part of a team of new Ghostbusters or a Ghost. This title not only allows players Enjoy the game alone or with up to four friendsbut also features an online and local single-player mode available as AI-assisted gameplay.

Some time ago it was confirmed that it will have a dynamic resolution It will range from 720p (portable mode) up to 1080p maximum, and will run at 30 frames per second. Here you have the trailer:

