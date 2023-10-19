Pay attention, fans of the Ghostbusters. We have news. You already know that Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition has arrived today, October 19, 2023 in digital format and later in 2023 in physical format.

The arrival of a free update has been detailed. lCurrent players will receive the following new features with a free update:

Main story expansion: New acts have been added to the Spirits Unleashed story. The new plot twists give the occupants of the Fire Station a challenging new adversary to face, as well as new cutscenes. Level up to unlock and enjoy the new, expanded narrative.

New ghosts:

Overlord-type ghost – The Overlord. An implacable spectral force. Unlike other wraiths that prefer to hide, the Overlord SEEKS. Born of pain, fear and darkness, the Overlord is a being as powerful as he is intelligent. They are equipped with unprecedented passive abilities that make them even more difficult to catch. The Overlord’s aura conveys a disturbing fear, which increases the feeling of fear in anyone within its range. Unfortunately, don’t expect the Overlords to “dirty” or “scare” those who cross their path; Rather, they destroy them by swinging their deadly claws and throwing any physical object they can sink their PKE into. Taking on an Overlord is a huge and horrible challenge no matter how you look at it.

Overlord – Variante Samhain – Behold the ghost of Halloween, Ghostbusters! Samhain is pure evil, driven by the perverse desire to create a vast legion of darkness under his evil command. The first stories about Samhain date back to the 7th century. The Celts held massive festivals in his name, although it is not clear whether to attract or dissuade him. In any case, his immense power and dominance over other creatures, living or… not, is irrefutable. On the few occasions when Samhain has been defeated and imprisoned, he has managed to free himself from his shackles and be resurrected. Stronger… and furious.

Overlord – Variante Darklock – Heartbreak is a feeling that many know, but few have actually experienced. Well, rest assured that the goal of Darklock is to ensure that EVERYONE gets to know it in depth. As long as there has been suffering, so has this twisted type of Overlord. Facing the Darklock is truly harrowing, not only because of the pain he can inflict, but also because of the twisted sense of euphoria that emanates as he preys on the few fools who try to stand in his way.

Overlord – Variante Gravebringer – The manifestation of the human fear of death, Gravebringer feeds on fear the same way moderns drink pumpkin spice lattes: by the gallon! The Gravebringer seeks to release the true darkness in the hearts of those who lack hope. Brave men and women have been reduced to quivering husks after spending only a few moments in the presence of the Gravebringer. Isolating the weakest link in the chain and dismantling his determination is one of this corporeal monstrosity’s favorite pastimes. No other creature in any realm is as chill-inducing as the Gravebringer.

2 new maps

Petey’s Pirate Cove – If you’re looking for fun and drinks, run over to Petey’s Pirate Cove!” Both scoundrels and buccaneers will find plenty of games, plenty of alcohol and more ghostly apparitions than in a shipwreck. Spooky!

Galway Station – Tube commuters report seeing ghostly carriages and encounters with haunted apparitions on the tube, particularly around Galway Station.

Other features included in this Ghostbusters

Ghost Rewards Character Loadouts and Gear New Gear Skins to Unlock New Cosmetics and Possession Level Countless UX, UI, Gameplay Improvements, and MORE!

Along with this, these have been confirmed technical details of the Nintendo Switch version. The team has worked hard to adapt the title to Switch. It works with a dynamic resolution that ranges from 720 (handheld mode) to 1080p at maximum quality and 30 FPS (industry standard for Switch). IllFonic is constantly fine-tuning the game to push it to its limits.

In Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore open the firehouse for you and the next generation of Ghostbusters. This asymmetrical hide-and-seek game is a four-on-one setup where players will play as part of a team of new Ghostbusters or a Ghost. This title not only allows players Enjoy the game alone or with up to four friendsbut also features an online and local single-player mode available as AI-assisted gameplay.

Here you have the launch trailer:

