Sometimes the simple gesture of leaving an electronic device plugged in, such as the mobile to your charger, can involve a large annual expense that we can easily avoid.

In fact, most of the electronic devices that we have in our home are usually plugged into the light constantly, such as the microwave, refrigerator, television or game console, among others.

Although these devices are kept turned off, as they are still plugged into the network, they are in a kind of saving mode that, however, also consumes energy, and that represents a considerable annual expense.

And the simple gesture of leaving our mobile phone plugged into the charger for many hours a day can be a serious setback for our electricity bill.

In fact, Apple already revealed in an environmental report on the iPhone 14 a few months ago that the 20W adapter consumes 0.05W/h if it is plugged into the light.

So if we multiply 0.05W/h by the 24 hours in a day, we get 1.2W per day, that is, 438 W per year.

It may not seem like much, but if, for example, we take the average price per kilowatt hour last September, which was 0.1629, it would be a little more than approximately five euros and only with an electronic device.

That is why you must keep track of the electronics devices that you have constantly plugged into the network, and leave only those that are really necessary, such as the refrigerator.