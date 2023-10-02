Researcher Annelot van Rooij of the GGD IJsselland finds insight from practice very useful and important. “You hear from the people themselves what they encounter, so this research was done with the help of a number of farmers. They looked at our questions, a questionnaire should not have 30 pages, then people will not fill it in. Most It remains striking that three-quarters of respondents still find it difficult to ask for help if he or she is not feeling well. That is not unexpected, but it remains something that needs attention.”