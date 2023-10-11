loading…

Freemasons, a controversial organization often associated with Jews. Photo/Rare Book and Special Collections Division/Library of Congress, Washington, DC

JAKARTA – Freemasonry, often referred to as Freemasonry or Masonry, is a fraternal or fraternal organization that has quite long historical roots. This organization is controversial because it is shrouded in mystery and is often used as a source of Jewish-related conspiracies.

Quoting the Britannica page, Freemasonry is an organization that does not have political or religious goals, and its members come from various religious backgrounds and beliefs. Members of the Freemasons are called “masons” or “Freemasons”.

The origins of Freemasonry

The origins of Freemasonry are still an unresolved historical debate. However, most historians accept that modern Freemasonry has its roots in the medieval European societies of masons, known as the “corps de métiers”.

These masons formed a professional fraternity to maintain their quality standards and work ethics.

Freemasonry as it is known today began to develop in England in the 17th century.

The first recorded Masonic Lodge was the London Lodge, which was established in 1717.

In 1723, James Anderson, a Scottish priest, published the “Anderson Constitution”, which became the basis for the constitutions of Masonic Lodges throughout the world.

Principles and Values ​​of Freemasonry

Freemasonry is based on a number of core principles and values, namely:

1. Personal Development

Masonry encourages self-development and improvement of character. Its members are given the opportunity to reflect on moral and ethical values.

2. Brotherhood

Masonry emphasizes brotherhood between members. Masonic lodges are often referred to as “brother places.”